New 20W, 40W, 80W with 12:1 input voltage range DC-DC converter with re-inforced isolation from GAIA Converter covers all Railway bus voltages at once:

GAIA Converter releases 3 new families of ultra-wide input voltage range DC/DC Converters with 3 KVrms re-inforced isolation targeting Railway, Transportation & High-end industrial applications.

The MGRI-20, MGRI-40 and MGRI-80 Series with 12-160V input voltage range are ideal to cover all typical battery/bus voltages (24V, 36V, 48V, 72V, 96V, 110V, 125V) with the same device to cope with EN50155 or equivalent standards.

The series with re-inforced isolation (i.e. 2 isolation barriers from input to output) are designed according to EN62368-1 safety standard at 3KVrms and tested at 4,25 KVdc.

With 2 isolated outputs (for parallel, serial or symmetrical operation) of 5V, 12V and 15V, they can cover a wide variety of needs such as single 5 to 32V output or symmetrical ± 5 to ± 15V.

Packaged in a low profile 0.4″/0.5″ and 1”x1.5”, 1,4″x1.8″ and 1.8″x2″ housing, the MGRI-20, MGRI-40 and MGRI-80 Series have a wide temperature range of -40°C to +100°C and are potted to perform under rugged Transportation environmental conditions.

The units are protected with zero to full load regulation, Trim & On/Off capability, adjustable UVLO, soft start, embedded EMI filter as well as over-current.

The converters show a superior MTBF figure thanks to their loop circuit regulation that leverages magnetic feedback instead of traditional optocouplers.

