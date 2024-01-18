Cincoze Slim Embedded Computers—Demonstrating the Power of One Computer / Two Purposes

Rugged embedded computing brand – Cincoze continues to deepen its embedded computer range. Two newly launched industrial computers (P2202 Series and P1201), released in 2023, have been widely favored by customers for their thin and light design, especially in mobile devices (AGV/AMR), control cabinets, and other space-constrained applications. Among their striking designs, the One Computer / Two Purposes function has attracted particular attention. They are not only slim embedded computers but, through the patented CDS (Convertible Display System, Patent no. M482908) technology, can also be transformed into panel PCs. They provide performance, screen size, display ratio, and touch options for various application environments, thereby creating diverse and flexible HMI and KIOSK applications.

Slim, High-performance Embedded Computers - P2202 Series

The P2202 Series includes two models: P2202 and P2202E with PCIe expansion. They are equipped with an Intel® Core™ i3/i5 U-Series (Alder Lake-P) CPU and support up to 64GB of DDR5 4800MHz memory. The slim design (254.5 x 190 x 41.5 mm, Model: P2202) has rich native I/O and can also support 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth wireless modules through the built-in Mini PCIe and M.2 Key E slots. The P2202E also has a PCIe x4 slot which supports 75W expansion cards. Moreover, Cincoze’s exclusive modular expansion design allows user to add additional functions, such as PoE and IGN. The P2202 Series adheres to Cincoze’s consistently high quality requirements, so in addition to being adaptable to wide temperatures (-40°C to 70°C ) and voltages (9 to 48VDC), it has also successfully passed a variety of vibration and shock reliability tests, including sinusoidal vibration (1G), random vibration (5G), and shock resistance (50G). At the same time, it has passed industrial environment EMC standards (EN 61000-6-2 and EN 61000-6-4), reflecting reliability of the P2202 Series.

Power Efficient, Rugged Embedded Computer - P1201

The P1201 has an Intel® Atom® x6425E (Elkhart Lake) quad-core processor and supports up to 32GB of DDR4 3200MHz memory. The native I/O (1 GbE LAN, USB3.2 Gen2, COM, and DIO) meets most application needs, while the built-in M.2 Key E slot supports a Wi-Fi 6 / Intel CNVi / Bluetooth module, and the Mini PCIe slot supports a GNSS/4G module, achieving complete wireless communication coverage. The P1201 is power-efficient while maintaining the strictest quality requirements. It is adaptable to wide temperatures (-40°C to 70°C) and voltages (9 to 48VDC), has passed sinusoidal vibration (1G), random vibration (5G), and shock resistance (50G) tests, and meets the EMC standards for industrial environments (EN 61000-6-2 and EN 61000-6-4) and U.S. UL safety certification. These tests and certifications ensure that the P1201 can operate stably and reliably in various harsh industrial environments.

All-round Panel PC (Industrial, Outdoor, Open Frame)

Cincoze patented CDS technology allows customers to connect the slim embedded computers (P2202 Series and P1201) to a display module that meets the needs of specific applications. The three ranges of display modules form three different ranges of panel PCs, including industrial panel PCs (CV+P Series) with a range of display sizes (8.4” to 24”) for general industrial environments, sunlight-readable panel PCs (CS+P) with high brightness (up to 1,800 nits) for outdoor use, and open frame panel PCs (CO+P) with an adjustable mounting bracket (Patent no. D224544, D224545) for easy installation in equipment machines. CDS also has the advantage of plug-and-play, making field-side maintenance and future upgrades easier while ensuring robust support for industrial site operations.

About Cincoze

Cincoze is a rugged embedded computer brand that provides embedded computer solutions for edge computing and AIoT needs. Its product lines include rugged embedded computers, industrial panel PCs, industrial monitors, and embedded GPU computers. Cincoze products meet the application needs of various vertical markets, especially manufacturing, in-vehicle systems, rail, transportation, and warehouse and logistics. Over the years, Cincoze has launched many innovative products and has won several patents, awards, and international certifications. For more information, please visit www.cincoze.com.