TM230D Introduced: Innovative 3-in-1 Solderable Adhesive

(Albany, NY) (03/04/2026) — A breakthrough in advanced packaging materials has arrived with the introduction of TM230D, an innovative 3-in-1 sintering material designed to simplify processing while delivering exceptional thermal & reliability performance for next-generation power electronics & high-performance semiconductor applications.

TM230D features thermal conductivity up to 110 W/m·K, enabling efficient heat dissipation critical for modern high-power devices. Unlike conventional sintering solutions, TM230D requires no pressure during processing, allowing manufacturers to use a standard SAC solder reflow profile for the sintering process. This simplifies manufacturing integration & enables lower processing temperatures & shorter cycle times, which helps improve production efficiency & reduce operational costs.

After sintering, TM230D forms a highly stable joint that does not re-melt even at temperatures up to 400°C, ensuring outstanding thermal stability in demanding operating environments. TM230D demonstrates superior reliability compared to traditional silver (Ag) sintering materials. The material is engineered to eliminate common cracking issues associated with Ag sintering, resulting in more robust interconnections & longer device lifetimes.

Key Advantages of TM 230D include:

● 3-in-1, pressure-free sintering solution for simplified processing, compatible with standard SAC reflow profiles

● High thermal conductivity: up to 110 W/m·K

● Lower sintering temperature and shorter process cycle

● High thermal stability: joints remain solid up to 400 °C

● Enhanced reliability, outperforming conventional Ag sintering materials

● Crack-free interconnect structure

TM 230D is ideal for power modules, automotive electronics, AI computing hardware, and other high-power semiconductor applications where thermal management and long-term reliability are critical. With its combination of simplified processing, high thermal performance, and superior reliability, TM 230D represents a significant advancement in sintering technology for the semiconductor packaging industry.

Founded in 2005 & headquartered in Albany, New York, YINCAE Advanced Materials is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-performance coatings, adhesives and electronic materials used in the microchip & optoelectronic devices. YINCAE products provide new technologies to support manufacturing processes from wafer level, to package level, to board level and final devices while facilitating smarter and faster production and supporting green initiatives.

The YINCAE brand name and logo are trademarks of YINCAE Advanced Materials, LLC.