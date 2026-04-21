Toray Develops Fabric Adhesive Films with Eco-Friendly Release Liner-Free Design

Tokyo, Japan, April 21, 2026 – Toray Industries, Inc., announced today that it has developed a fabric adhesive film whose design selectively eliminates the need for a release liner (see note 1). Micron-level protrusions on the film’s surface keep the surface non-sticky without a release liner while ensuring firm adhesion. The company will market the film for diverse applications.

Protrusions in Toray’s new film protect the adhesive layer from inadvertent contact with fingers or metal, plastic, or other smooth surfaces. At the same time, fibers from cloth, non-woven fabrics, or other textiles can enter gaps between those protrusions and contact that layer.

Fabric and clothing adhesive products like heat patches, number tags for athletes, and medical pads commonly have release liners so they do not stick to unintended surfaces or each other. The liners are mostly incinerated after removal. The Resource Circulation Project (note 2) and Japan-Earth Conscious Labeling association (note 3) are exploring ways to address this waste and expand recycling.

That focus is fueling interest in adhesive technologies that remove the need for release liners without harming usability. The environmental and design benefits could be substantial. Adhesive heat patches using Toray’s liner-free design (note 4), for example, could reduce waste by an estimated 247 metric tons per year. After factoring out the heating element, the warmers could also be about 60% lighter and 38% thinner than current products.

Toray expects its film to generate ¥1 billion in annual revenue by fiscal 2030, with applications extending from cooling sheets, disposable diapers, nursing pads, and other consumer goods to medical and apparel products. By developing high-performance materials that are more sustainable and efficient, the company will stay true to its ongoing commitment to delivering new value and contributing to social progress.

Notes

1. Release liner paper or film is coated with silicone or another release agent to prevent unwanted adhesion.

2. The Resource Recycling Project brings together companies across the adhesive label supply chain to collect and recycle release liners, which generate a lot of industrial waste, and cut carbon dioxide emissions and eliminate their disposal. The Japan Partnership for Circular Economy has cited this initiative as a leading example of circular economy progress. The partnership’s founders were the Ministry of the Environment, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, and the Japan Business Federation.

3. Japan-Earth Conscious Labeling association members collect and recycle release liners to drive circularity in their industry.

4. When estimating the use of its new material in adhesive heat patches, Toray estimated the product composition based on the average values of three commercially available regular-sized products. It estimated release liner waste reductions using fiscal 2024 sales data from the Japan Pocket Warmer Industry Association.

Assumptions per heat patch

・ Release liner weight: 0.67 grams

・ Weight of plastic materials: 2.8 grams

・ Thickness of plastic materials: 294 micrometers

About Toray

Toray Industries, Inc., is a global leader in advanced materials innovation, comprising more than 300 affiliated companies and approximately 48,000 employees worldwide. Since 1926, we have continuously expanded our business portfolio—from Fibers & Textiles, to Resins & Chemicals, Films, Electronics & Information Materials, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Products, as well as Water Treatment & Environment. April 2026 marks the 100th anniversary of Toray’s founding. In line with our Corporate Philosophy, “Contributing to society through the creation of new value with innovative ideas, technologies and products,” we will commit to delivering fundamental solutions to global-scale challenges. For more information, please visit our website at www.toray.com.

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