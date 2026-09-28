YINCAE Shows Innovative Materials to SEMICON West 2026 — Visit Booth #6487

(MENANDS, NY) 09/28/2026 – YINCAE will showcase its latest materials for AI, high performance computing (HPC), silicon photonics, optical interconnects, thermal management, and advanced semiconductor packaging at SEMICON West 2026, October 13–15 in San Francisco. Visit YINCAE at Booth #6487.

Featured technologies include:

UF 66UV – Optical Underfill Designed for advanced packaging applications requiring lower temperature processing and high reliability, UF 66UV combines the manufacturing advantages of UV curing with robust package reliability.

UF 88UV – Optical Underfill UF 88UV provides nearly 100% visible-light transmittance, room-temperature flow, and fluorescence after cure for easy inspection. It has demonstrated excellent reliability through PCT followed by five 260°C reflow cycles with no observed delamination.

UF 120HA – Fast flow, Low-CTE, Lower-Temperature-Cure Underfill UF 120HA is designed to reduce package warpage through low CTE and lower temperature curing while simplifying manufacturing. It can be applied without cleaning flux residue, eliminating an additional process step, and has successfully passed five 260°C reflow cycles.

YINCAE will also showcase its portfolio of Low-K and High-K underfills and encapsulants, thermal underfills, capillary underfills, die attach materials, thermal interface materials (TIMs), and optical and optoelectronic materials.

Have a difficult material, process, thermal, or reliability challenge? Bring it to us.

Meet the YINCAE technical team at SEMICON West Booth #6487 to discuss your application and explore how YINCAE materials can help solve your next-generation packaging challenges. To schedule a meeting, contact [email protected].

About YINCAE Advanced Materials YINCAE develops advanced adhesives, encapsulants, underfills, die attach materials, thermal interface materials, and packaging solutions for semiconductor, optoelectronics, telecommunications, automotive, aerospace, medical, and industrial electronics applications.