Custom Optics, Thin-Film Coatings, Diamond Turning, MRF, Fabrication & Photolithography

Reynard possesses the full range of in-house capabilities required to design, fabricate, and qualify state-of-the-art optical coatings for a wide variety of applications. Our precision optics are integrated into high-performance systems engineered to operate reliably under extreme conditions.

We are a leading producer of build-to-print optical components, supported by comprehensive environmental testing and advanced quality inspection equipment. These capabilities allow us to validate the most stringent customer requirements while delivering dependable solutions and consistently high-quality products.

With extensive experience in ultraviolet, visible, infrared, and broadband high-resolution optics, Reynard applies proven expertise to meet even the most demanding technical challenges.

Reynard has been repeatedly selected for critical military programs and has received SBIR awards from the U.S. Navy, Air Force, and Missile Defense Agency in recognition of our advanced technology, manufacturing excellence, and ability to meet rigorous performance standards.

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