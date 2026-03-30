News Release: Non-Frozen, Silver Filled Epoxy Features High Thermal and Electrical Conductivity

Master Bond EP6STC-80 is a one component, non-frozen, silver filled epoxy engineered for bonding, sealing, and coating applications requiring exceptional thermal and electrical conductivity. This system offers an unlimited working life at room temperature and achieves a full cure at a moderate temperature of 80°C.

EP6STC-80 delivers exceptional thermal conductivity of 13–14 W/(m·K) and high-level electrical conductivity, with volume resistivity measuring less than 0.001 ohm-cm. Serviceable over a temperature range of -60°C to 150°C, it bonds effectively to metals, ceramics, composites, and many plastics. This epoxy is also compliant with NASA low outgassing requirements, making it an ideal choice for aerospace, electronic, and high-reliability applications where strict contamination control is essential.

EP6STC-80 exhibits a high strength profile, including a tensile modulus of 1,400,000–1,800,000 psi at 25°C. The system contains no solvents or diluents and offers low shrinkage upon curing in 3-5 hours at 80°C. Featuring a thixotropic paste consistency and a viscosity of 500,000–1,500,000 cps, it is suitable for dispensing manually or with automated systems. Packaging is available in 20g, 50g, and 100g syringes, and jars in sizes up to 200g, facilitating both precision assembly and larger-scale production.

Master Bond Silver Filled, Electrically Conductive Systems

Master Bond’s silver filled, electrically conductive adhesives are specialized epoxy and silicone compounds engineered with high-purity silver particles to deliver low electrical resistivity alongside exceptional adhesion and mechanical integrity. Their versatility and performance have led to widespread use across critical industries—including automotive, aerospace, medical, and consumer electronics—where dependable electrical connectivity is essential. To explore our full range of silver-filled systems, visit https://www.masterbond.com/properties/silver-filled-electrically-conductive-adhesives or contact technical support to discuss your application.

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