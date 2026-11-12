Heading Estimation System for Landings and GNSS-Denied Navigation

● The HES01 introduces advanced sensor fusion algorithms for superior heading accuracy and positioning during landings.

● The HES01, together with the visual navigation system of the spanish company enhance heading estimation when flying in dead reckoning conditions.

Madrid, November 12, 2026 – UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía, company expert in guidance, navigation and control solutions for unmanned vehicles, is proud to announce the release of the HES01, an advanced Heading Estimation System providing unwavering precision navigation for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS). Designed for high performance and reliability, the HES01 integrates cutting-edge technology in a small and easy to install device that delivers extremely precise heading accuracy and versatility, even in the most complex environments.

The HES01 combines dual GNSS signals with RTK precision, an integrated internal magnetometer and a high-accuracy MEMS-based Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) to achieve sub-centimeter precision landings when paired with VECTOR autopilots (Flight Control Computer, FCC) and the Ground Hub Unit, GHU-100.

Additionally, the HES01 is also an ideal complement to the company's Visual Navigation System (VNS01) when operating in hostile or contested environments, where precise heading estimation is essential for GNSS-denied navigation.

Among the HES01 key features we find:

· Up to 0.4º Accurate Heading Estimation: The HES01 provides precise true heading in both static and dynamic conditions, with no alignment maneuver required.

· Heading reference for GNSS-denied navigation: Precise heading estimation is essential for GNSS-denied navigation, particularly in demanding applications such as effectors and loitering munitions operating in contested environments, while making the HES01 a key complement for vision-based navigation such as VNS01.

· RTK-based autonomous recovery on moving decks: The HES01 tracks a landing point that moves with the mothership. RTK corrections provide centimeter-level relative positioning, while the internal IMU compensates for GCS motion, a capability particularly relevant for maritime operations, where it also compensates for the pitch, roll and vertical motion induced by swell.

· Magnetic heading that holds up under EMI (Electro-Magnetic Interferences): The HES01 continuously validates magnetic data against GNSS-derived heading, detecting potential inconsistencies before they affect the navigation solution. This provides the autopilot with a reliable heading reference even in electromagnetically challenging environments.

“Despite our flight control and navigation systems already offering some of the most accurate heading estimation and navigation available in the market, we continue to push the boundaries of innovation,” said Miguel Ángel de Frutos, Managing Director at UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía. “The HES01 represents our ongoing commitment to advancing UAV technology and delivering solutions that meet the most demanding operational requirements.”

The HES01 embodies UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía’s dedication to advancing UAV technology, setting new standards in accuracy and reliability across a diverse range of applications aligned with New Defense industrial strategies. This commitment underscores our mission to drive innovation and deliver exceptional solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the global market.

For more information about the HES01 and our GNC solutions for UAS, please visit UAV Navigation-Grupo Oesía website at https://www.uavnavigation.com/.