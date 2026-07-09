Taoglas AHP2356A Active 2-Stage LNA GNSS Antenna, Now at Mouser, Enables Next-Generation Precision Positioning Systems

July 9, 2026 - Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is now stocking the AHP2356A active 2-stage LNA GNSS antenna from Taoglas.

The AHP2356A antenna is a compact, high-performance solution for next-generation precision positioning systems. The 35mm x 35mm x 6mm active patch element incorporates a 2-stage low-noise amplifier that delivers enhanced signal clarity, a low noise figure, and strong out-of-band rejection, enabling stable performance in all RF environments. Supporting GPS/QZSS (L1/L2), Galileo (E5b), GLONASS (G1), and BeiDou (B1I), the AHP2356A provides robust multiband reception across major global navigation constellations. Designed and tuned on a 70 × 70 mm2 ground plane, the antenna maintains excellent radiation patterns, optimized gain, and reliable operation in space-constrained designs. The AHP2356A antenna includes a 100mm 1.37mm coaxial cable with an I-PEX MHF® I connector.

AHP2356A antenna is ideal for applications that require precise positioning, such as smart agriculture, asset tracking, navigation systems, autonomous vehicles and robotics, and surveying.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/taoglas/taoglas-ahp2356a-antennas/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser Electronics is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

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For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]