Taoglas Magma II AA.181 Antenna, Now at Mouser, Enables Next-Generation Precision Positioning Systems

September 17, 2026 – Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry's leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, is now stocking the Magma II AA.181 dual-stage GNSS antenna from Taoglas. The Magma II is a compact, active multi-band global navigation satellite system (GNSS) antenna engineered for reliable positioning, even in demanding outdoor environments.

Supporting GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and BeiDou, the Magma II AA.181 antenna delivers dependable multi-constellation tracking for applications that require accuracy, reliability, and durability. Featuring integrated active circuitry, it offers enhanced signal reception and superior noise suppression to maintain dependable positioning in challenging operating conditions.

Designed for easy deployment, the antenna offers both magnetic and adhesive mounting options, enabling quick installation across a wide variety of surfaces. Measuring just 35 × 35 × 15 mm, the Magma II combines a compact footprint with a rugged IP67-rated enclosure, making it ideal for applications including asset tracking, telematics, smart agriculture, autonomous systems, robotics, and industrial IoT.

To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/new/taoglas/taoglas-magma-ii-antenna/. For more Mouser news and our latest new product introductions, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world's widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship. Mouser's customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers' designs, Mouser's website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser

2026 - Mouser is a leading authorized distributor of electronic components and industrial automation products. With more than 6.8 million products from more than 1,200 manufacturer brands, we offer the widest selection of products in stock. Our electronic components business serves the design engineer and buyer communities with New Product Introductions in semiconductors, passive, interconnect and related electronic technologies. Our industrial automation business helps companies design, build and maintain their manufacturing equipment and operations with solutions including the newest sensors, panels, PLCs and motor controls available in stock for immediate shipment.



Mouser provides best-in-class customer service with 28 locations worldwide that offer support in local language, currency and time zone. We ship products daily to more than 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from our +1.5 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.

About Taoglas

2026 - Taoglas is a leading provider of antennas, advanced IoT components, and custom design services that help customers navigate complex RF and wireless systems and bring connectivity solutions to market on time, the first time. Since its founding in 2004, the global company has remained committed to continuous innovation, proactive customer service, and trusted quality that delivers long-term peace of mind to customers and colleagues, creating time and space to work together to advance global connectivity.

Trademarks

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

For further information, contact:

Kevin Hess, Mouser

Senior Vice President of Marketing

+1 (817) 804-3833

[email protected]

For press inquiries, contact:

Kelly DeGarmo, Mouser

Manager, Corporate Communications and Media Relations

+1 (817) 804-7764

[email protected]