The new EcoCbase from Ecoclean—an efficient entry point into solvent cleaning for smaller capacity requirements

Keep process, material, and unit costs low in the long term

When it comes to efficiently removing contaminants such as oils, greases, emulsions, and chips, there’s no substitute for non-halogenated hydrocarbons and modified alcohols. The new EcoCbase enables a cost-effective entry into high-performance and economical cleaning with these solvents. The compact and flexible plug-and-play system was developed specifically for companies with lower capacity requirements and high standards for process reliability as well as resource and energy efficiency. It can be adapted as needed for pre-cleaning, intermediate cleaning, and final cleaning applications.

On the one hand, general industry is facing increasingly stringent requirements for component quality and cleanliness. On the other hand, more diversified product portfolios are leading to lower production volumes. To remain competitive in the face of these challenges, component cleaning must be carried out reliably, economically, and in an energy- and resource-efficient manner. For these applications, Ecoclean has developed the flexible EcoCbase—a cost-effective yet high-performance entry-level solution for cleaning with non-halogenated hydrocarbons and modified alcohols. The compact plug-and-play system, available in S and M versions, requires a footprint of just 2,000 x 1,400 mm and 2,500 x 1,600 mm (L x W), respectively. Its comparatively low transport height of 1,940 mm ensures that the single-chamber full-vacuum cleaning system can be easily installed even in areas with low ceiling heights. The maximum batch size for the EcoCbase S is 430 x 225 x 200 mm s (L x W x H), with a weight of 50 kg; the M version is designed for batches weighing up to 75 kg with dimensions of 530 x 320 x 250 mm. The conveyor is operated manually as standard via an ergonomic loading station and can be automated upon request.

High flexibility, cost-effectiveness, and process reliability right from the start

The system, which comes standard with a flood tank, ensures that the solvent is always available in optimal quality thanks to full-flow filtration during filling and emptying of the working tank, as well as bypass filtration. If the system is equipped with a second tank, this tank features a corresponding, separate filtration system. Continuous solvent treatment via the integrated distillation unit also contributes to consistently optimal media quality. The separated oil is continuously discharged into an external tank with level monitoring. This enables the recovery of expensive machining oils, which, in addition to long media service life, contributes to low operating costs.

The working tank is filled and emptied using high-performance, frequency-controlled flood pumps tailored to the parts being processed. To ensure that various components are cleaned according to specifications and that the required cleanliness standards are met, standard processes such as steam degreasing, spray and immersion cleaning, and injection flood washing can be freely combined with ultrasonic cleaning, Ultrasonic Plus, and Pulsated Pressure Cleaning (PPC). The cleaning effectiveness of these processes can be further enhanced by a frequency-controlled rotary drive for part rotation and positioning. This high level of flexibility ensures that the required cleanliness for pre-cleaning, intermediate cleaning, and final cleaning tasks is always achieved reliably and cost-effectively. The necessary process steps are stored in the system control as part-specific cleaning programs and can be easily selected via the intuitive HMI interface. With a total of 50 program slots, the new EcoCbase is optimally equipped for both current and future cleaning tasks.

Resource and energy efficiency are also impressive

To minimize energy consumption during cleaning, the EcoCbase not only heats the solvent entirely using waste heat from distillation. The solvent system also incorporates new heat recovery functions that reduce energy consumption and operating costs. The redundant safety concept—which includes multiple automatic monitoring points for all relevant temperatures and pressures—and the virtually emission-free cleaning process also contribute to the safe and sustainable operation of the solvent system. Another advantage is the high flexibility regarding material compatibility, allowing components made of different materials to be cleaned in a single system.

These features enable companies with low volumes of items to be cleaned to make a cost-effective transition to solvent cleaning. Furthermore, the system is ideally suited for decentralized cleaning stations in larger manufacturing environments. Another advantage is that the solvent system can also be operated in regions where the use of water as a cleaning medium and/or the disposal of wastewater from cleaning applications is regulated. A prerequisite is that solvent cleaning is suitable for the application. Ecoclean offers cleaning trials for this purpose at its own test centers worldwide.

Contact: Ecoclean GmbH, www.ecoclean-group.net

The SBS Ecoclean Group develops, manufactures, and distributes future-oriented equipment, systems, and services for industrial component cleaning and surface treatment, as well as customized automation solutions. is another business segment focused on the development and series production of efficient alkaline electrolysis systems for the decentralized production of green hydrogen. Innovation is driven by the two Germany-based centers of excellence, which support the group’s global subsidiaries with technical expertise, research, and groundbreaking developments. The cleaning solutions, which are world-leading, help companies across a wide range of industries—such as mechanical engineering, the semiconductor supply industry, precision optics, medical technology, the automotive and automotive supply industries, micro- and precision engineering, aerospace, and fastening technology—around the globe to produce high-quality products efficiently and sustainably. Ecoclean’s success is based on innovation, cutting-edge technology, sustainability, customer focus, diversity, and respect. The corporate group unites the brands Ecoclean, UCM, and Mhitraa. It is represented by eleven production sites in Germany and eight other countries worldwide and employs approximately 900 people.