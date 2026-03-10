Telescope optics for military and aerospace surveillance.

Optical Surfaces Ltd is an established supplier of Ritchey-Chrétien (RC) telescope optics for high precision surveillance applications.

Typically incorporating primary and secondary hyperbolic mirrors – RC designs offer compactness, a good field of view and are free of optical errors and spherical aberrations inherent with traditional reflecting telescope optics. Benefitting from a simple two mirror design - RC telescope optics provide exceptional image quality, high thermal stability and achromatic performance from the UV to far infrared making them perfect for wide ranging surveillance applications.

Drawing upon its uniquely stable production facility – Optical Surfaces Ltd. has established itself as a leading supplier of hyperbolic mirrors up to 700mm in diameter and the extremely tight tolerances and accuracy that these optics demand.

Dr Aris Kouris of Optical Surfaces Ltd commented “Our experienced optical engineers routinely produce hyperbolic mirrors with surface accuracies up to lambda/20 P-V, surface finish of 10/5 and microroughness of less than 1.0nm RMS. These ultra-high precision hyperbolic mirrors can be supplied with a coating optimised for a specific military surveillance application.

For further information on large diameter Ritchey-Chrétien (RC) telescope optics for military sensing applications please contact Optical Surfaces Ltd. on +44-208-668-6126 / [email protected].

Optical Surfaces Ltd. has been producing large, high precision flat mirrors for more than 60 years and is today internationally acknowledged for its technical expertise, attention to quality and customer service.