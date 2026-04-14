Excelitas Launches Optem Fetura+ Advanced Zoom Lens for High-Throughput Automated Inspection

High-speed motorized zoom system delivers exceptional precision, repeatability and long operational life for demanding imaging applications

Pittsburgh, PA - Excelitas®, a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics sectors, announces its Optem Fetura+™ Advanced Zoom Lens, a high-performance motorized zoom system that delivers speed, precision and reliability for high-throughput semiconductor and electronics inspection.

Fetura+ features a 12.5:1 motorized optical zoom with full-range travel in less than one second, making it ideal for demanding environments where flexibility and consistency are critical. Unlike traditional cam-based zoom systems, its direct-drive linear rail design eliminates mechanical backlash, enabling exceptional positioning accuracy and repeatability for applications that require rapid field-of-view changes.

Designed for long-term operational stability, Fetura+ delivers reliable performance that is guaranteed for more than one million cycles, helping original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) reduce maintenance, improve system uptime and support consistent imaging performance over the life of their equipment. Its improved direct drive motion system eliminates backlash for even higher repeatability, ensuring high consistency in inspection and metrology results.

“Optem Fetura+ sets a new standard for high-speed zoom performance in automated inspection systems,” said Michael Bulk, Product Manager at Excelitas. “With its fast response, precise repeatability and long operational life, Fetura+ enables OEMs to build more flexible, reliable imaging solutions that meet the increasing demands of semiconductor and electronics manufacturing.”

The system includes self-contained integrated controller electronics to simplify system integration and support seamless OEM implementation. A precision “teach-in” process ensures unit-to-unit interchangeability, allowing consistent performance across multiple platforms and production lines. Fetura+ is also fully compatible with Optem® FUSION optics and accessories, providing additional flexibility for system designers.

The Optem Fetura+ Advanced Zoom Lens is ideal for high-throughput automated inspection applications including:

Semiconductor backend and advanced packaging

Electronics and PCB inspection

Die placement and sorting

Precision dimensional measurement

Other machine vision applications requiring rapid, repeatable field-of-view changes

For more information, visit: https://www.excelitas.com/product/fetura-high-performance-zoom-lens.

About Excelitas

Excelitas is a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics end markets. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, USA, Excelitas is an essential partner in the design, development and manufacture of advanced technologies, offering leading-edge innovation in sensing, detection, imaging, optics and specialty illumination for customers worldwide. Excelitas is at the forefront of addressing many of the relevant megatrends impacting the world today, including precision medicine, industrial automation, artificial intelligence and connected devices (IoT).

Excelitas® and Optem® are registered trademarks and Optem Fetura+™ is a trademark of the Excelitas group of companies. All other products and services are either trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts:

Dan Brailer

Vice President Investor Relations and Communications

[email protected]

+1 (412) 977-2605

Cheryl Reynhout or Jill Anderson

On Behalf of Excelitas

SVM Public Relations

[email protected]

+1 (401) 490-9700