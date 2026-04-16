Excelitas Introduces C30683-1550 Series InGaAs APD Modules for High-Speed, Low-Light Detection

New integrated APD and TIA modules deliver up to 450 MHz bandwidth for LiDAR, sensing and analytical instrumentation.

PITTSBURGH, Pa., April 16, 2026 – Excelitas®, a leading provider of advanced, life-enriching technologies that make a difference, serving global market leaders in the life sciences, advanced industrial, next-generation semiconductor and avionics end markets, today introduced the C30683-1550 Series, a new family of InGaAs avalanche photodiode (APD) modules with integrated transimpedance amplifiers (TIA), designed for high-speed, extreme low-light detection applications.

The C30683-1550 Series integrates a high-performance InGaAs APD with a low-noise TIA in a hermetically sealed TO-8 package, enabling reliable, low-noise operation in demanding environments. Optimized for detection across the 1100 to 1700 nm wavelength range, the modules support high-speed signal acquisition and free-space optical communication.

The series includes two models—C30683-1550-R08DH and C30683-1550-R2BH—offering bandwidths up to 450 MHz and low noise equivalent power (NEP) as low as 250 fW/√Hz, enabling improved sensitivity and faster response in low-light conditions.

“The C30683-1550 Series expands our portfolio of high-performance photodetectors with a solution that combines speed, sensitivity and integration,” said Richard Simons, Program Director for Photon Detection, Excelitas. “By integrating the APD with a low-noise TIA in a compact package, we are helping customers simplify system design while achieving the performance required for advanced sensing applications.”

Designed to maintain stable performance across varying operating conditions, the C30683-1550 Series features an integrated thermistor for temperature compensation of the high-voltage supply, supporting consistent responsivity in precision applications.

Key features and benefits include: