VIAVI Solutions awarded DOT contract for secure PNT integration and testing

Questions and Answers:

What is the purpose of VIAVI's DOT award? The award supports integration and testing of VIAVI’s SecureTime GEO-L service and SecurePNT 6200 to strengthen the nation’s resilient Position, Navigation, and Timing ecosystem.

What does the technology do in case of GPS/GNSS interference? It switches to a GPS-independent GEO-L satellite-based time service and a precision holdover clock, maintaining uninterrupted timing for critical infrastructure.

What is the goal of the DOT CPNT Action Plan? The program evaluates systems that augment or replace GPS/GNSS to provide accurate timing services for critical infrastructure such as data centers, power grids, financial networks, and communications systems.

CHANDLER, Ariz. - VIAVI Solutions Inc. in Chandler, Ariz., has received an award from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) through its Complementary Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (CPNT) Action Plan Rapid Phase II. VIAVI will integrate and test its SecureTime altGNSS GEO-L service and SecurePNT 6200 resilient timing solution at the VIAVI Automated Lab-as-a-Service for Open RAN (VALOR) and the Open RAN Center for Integration and Deployment (ORCID) labs. VALOR and ORCID are funded by the National Telecommunications and Information Administration Public Wireless Supply Chain Innovation Fund.

Incidents of Global Positioning System (GPS) and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) signal interference, including jamming and spoofing, have increased significantly in recent years, highlighting the need for a resilient positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) ecosystem capable of functioning in denied, degraded, and disrupted space operational environments. Complementary to GPS/GNSS, VIAVI's SecureTime GEO-L service and SecurePNT-6260 switch over to a fully GPS-independent GEO-L satellite-based time service and a precision holdover clock during jamming or spoofing, with no interruption perceived by the critical infrastructure system.

The DOT CPNT Action Plan aims to test systems that augment or replace GPS/GNSS, providing accurate timing services to critical infrastructure ranging from data centers and financial systems to power grids and communications networks. Data from the VALOR, ORCID, and field trials will be used to support widespread adoption of CPNT services to protect the nation's critical infrastructure.

"We are thrilled to support the DOT CPNT Action Plan and demonstrate an exciting new element of our assured PNT portfolio," said Doug Russell, senior vice president and general manager, Aerospace and Defense, VIAVI. "Integration and testing at the VALOR and ORCID labs demonstrate the technology's readiness in an operational critical infrastructure environment. We look forward to partnering with DOT and NTIA to improve resilience for critical infrastructure and providing vital data to support widespread CPNT adoption."

In addition to integration and testing at the VALOR and ORCID labs, the VIAVI GEO-L service and user equipment will be tested at an upcoming government field test event that provides live-sky jamming and spoofing of GPS/GNSS.