Aegis Aerospace partners with United Semiconductors to pursue in-space chip manufacturing

HOUSTON - Aegis Aerospace Inc. in Houston announced a partnership with United Semiconductors LLC to develop semiconductor manufacturing capabilities in space, building on a recent grant agreement between Aegis Aerospace and the Texas Space Commission to develop an in-space manufacturing platform in low Earth orbit.

The collaboration is intended to support the development of semiconductor materials produced in a microgravity environment. Aegis Aerospace said the effort will leverage United Semiconductors’ experience as a supplier to the U.S. Department of Defense and its prior work on semiconductor-related experiments aboard the International Space Station.

"We are thrilled to join forces with United Semiconductors," said Stephanie Murphy, CEO of Aegis Aerospace. "Together, we will accelerate the in-space manufacturing of essential semiconductor materials, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in space technology."

In space

The companies plan to use the Aegis Advanced Materials Manufacturing Platform to demonstrate manufacturing techniques enabled by microgravity conditions in low Earth orbit. Aegis Aerospace said the partnership is intended to accelerate the commercialization of in-space semiconductor manufacturing.

"United Semiconductors is honored to collaborate with Aegis Aerospace," said Dr. Partha Dutta, chief technologist of United Semiconductors. "Our decades of experience in semiconductor manufacturing, including successful experiments aboard the International Space Station, combined with Aegis Aerospace’s expertise in building and operating space infrastructure, will create a powerful partnership."

Aegis Aerospace said the combination of its manufacturing platform and United Semiconductors’ products is expected to form a dedicated commercial facility for in-space materials production.

Aegis Aerospace was formed in 2021 through the combination of Alpha Space and MEI Technologies. The company provides technical services and turnkey solutions to government and commercial customers in the space and defense sectors, including engineering services, commercial space services, and spaceflight testing through its Space Testing as a Service business model.