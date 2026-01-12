FAA surveys industry for ARSR-4 power amplifier module test station replacement

WASHINGTON - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is conducting a market survey to assess commercial availability for the design and development of a new Power Amplifier Module Test Station to support sustainment of the Air Route Surveillance Radar (ARSR) Model 4 across the National Airspace System (NAS).

The FAA is seeking industry input on replacing the current En Route Shop ARSR-4 Power Amplifier Module Test Station (PAMTS), which is used to test and repair ARSR-4 power amplifier module boards. The replacement system is intended to provide functions similar to the existing test station while addressing obsolescence, repair capability limitations, and increased demand for power amplifier modules.

According to the agency, the effort includes the development of a newly designed test station, along with a new interface adapter and test fixture, as well as associated test and repair software and procedures. The system will support testing of two ARSR-4 power amplifier module boards to their required specifications and serve as a critical element of FAA depot-level radar support.

The proposed PAMTS will replace a legacy system consisting of a test console, computer controller, test fixture, self-test adapter, and supporting cabling. The existing test station is a computer-operated diagnostic tool used for functional testing, fault isolation, repair verification, and tuning of ARSR-4 power amplifier modules, as well as lookdown driver and preamplifier line-replaceable units.

Improving on legacy system

Under the contemplated statement of work, the new test station is expected to provide equivalent or improved electrical performance compared to the legacy system while using current-generation components and maintaining similar mechanical design requirements. The FAA indicated the primary focus is support for the two power amplifier module boards, with potential future expansion to additional ARSR-4 subsystems.

The applicable NAICS code for the effort is 335311, Power, Distribution, and Specialty Transformer Manufacturing, with a small business size standard of 800 employees.

Interested vendors are asked to submit capability statements, past performance information, and rough order-of-magnitude cost estimates, along with details on their proposed programmatic approach. Responses must be received by 3:00 p.m. EST on 27 January 2026. The FAA noted its primary point of contact for this survey is Connie Houpt, who can be emailed at [email protected]. Additional information, including technical details, is available at https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/4a41bb9ce13e4ebbb0fb9b0d5c69bfce/view.