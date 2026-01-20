iBase-t launches Solumina AI platform for regulated mil-aero manufacturing

LAKE FOREST, Calif. - iBase-t Inc. in Lake Forest, Calif., a provider of digital manufacturing and sustainment software for the aerospace and defense sector, has launched an artificial intelligence (AI) platform designed specifically for use in regulated manufacturing environments.

The company announced the general availability of Solumina AI, an AI platform embedded within its Solumina Manufacturing and Sustainment Operations Platform. iBase-t also introduced four AI modules available at launch: Solumina ScanAI, Solumina Digital SME, Solumina Intelligence, and Solumina PulseAI.

According to iBase-t, Solumina AI is intended to address limitations associated with general-purpose AI tools when applied to highly regulated aerospace and defense manufacturing environments, where traceability, process control, and compliance are required. The platform is designed to operate within governed data models and controlled access frameworks aligned with industry and government requirements.

"Gartner predicts that by 2027, organizations will use small, task-specific AI models three times more than general-purpose large language models," said Sumit Agarwal, a vice president analyst at Gartner, in a statement cited by the company. Gartner has said such models can reduce operational complexity and cost while improving response time.

iBase-t officials said Solumina AI uses manufacturing, quality, and sustainment data generated within the Solumina platform to provide contextual decision support across production and sustainment operations. The AI capabilities are designed to function within customer-controlled cloud or on-premises environments, including air-gapped and restricted networks, with security aligned to ITAR requirements and NIST-based frameworks.

"Solumina AI represents a shift from experimentation to operational use of AI in regulated manufacturing," said Sung Kim, chief technology officer at iBase-t. "By embedding AI directly into Solumina, we are delivering domain-constrained, audit-ready intelligence that reflects customer data, processes, and regulatory requirements."

The four modules introduced at general availability address different aspects of manufacturing and sustainment operations. Solumina ScanAI converts paper-based work instructions and records into structured digital data integrated into Solumina workflows. Solumina Digital SME provides context-aware guidance within the platform to support training and execution. Solumina Intelligence offers on-demand operational insights related to production, schedule performance, and quality. Solumina PulseAI provides dashboard-level visibility into production status, workforce readiness, and certification data.

"AI must be deployable in restricted environments and accountable to the manufacturing record," said Naveen Poonian, founder and chief executive officer of iBase-t. "Solumina AI is designed to align with how aerospace and defense manufacturers actually operate."