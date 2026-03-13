York Space Systems acquires Orbion thruster maker for constellation satellites

DENVER - York Space Systems in Denver has acquired Orbion Space Technology in Houghton, Mich., a manufacturer of electric propulsion systems for satellites. Orbion designs and manufactures Hall-effect electric thrusters for constellation-scale satellite missions. The company’s Aurora propulsion systems are already flying on York-built spacecraft supporting U.S. national security missions, including satellites operating within military constellations.

"Orbion’s propulsion systems have already demonstrated reliable, repeatable performance on York spacecraft supporting operational missions," said Michael Lajczok, chief technology officer of York. "Integrating this capability allows us to more tightly align propulsion with spacecraft design and mission operations, strengthening system-level performance and long-term reliability as mission demands grow."

Founded in 2016, Orbion develops electric propulsion designed for satellite constellations that require high-volume manufacturing and consistent performance in orbit.

"Orbion was built to deliver propulsion systems designed to perform reliably on orbit and to produce them in a factory that can meet the scale demands of prolific constellations," said Brad King, co-founder and CEO of Orbion. "Our work with York has demonstrated what’s possible when propulsion is designed alongside the spacecraft and mission from the start. Joining York allows us to accelerate that approach and support the growing number of missions already being executed today."

York officials say integrating Orbion’s propulsion capability will reduce supply-chain risk for a spacecraft subsystem that historically has had limited availability. The move is also intended to improve schedule certainty and help York deliver more tightly integrated satellite platforms.

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"This acquisition builds on an established, on-orbit relationship," said Dirk Wallinger, founder and CEO of York. "Orbion propulsion is already operating successfully on York spacecraft today. This next step allows us to more closely align Orbion’s technologies with growing constellation-scale demands across the sector and expand production planning to meet market demand."

Orbion will continue to operate as a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of York while serving customers across the broader space industry.

The acquisition follows York’s recent purchase of ATLAS Space Operations in Traverse City, Mich., which provides satellite communications and ground segment services. York says the acquisitions are intended to integrate propulsion, ground operations, and other mission capabilities across its space systems business.

York currently has more than 30 satellites on orbit supporting national security and commercial missions. The company also operates mission operations centers supporting five active missions and two satellite constellations, and is preparing for its eighth launch while executing multiple satellite constellation contracts.