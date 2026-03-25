OrbitsIQ Global validates E-SSA waveform for scalable satellite IoT connectivity

WASHINGTON - OrbitsIQ Global in Luxembourg announced a technology milestone achieved with Wroclaw University of Science and Technology in Wroclaw, Poland, with support from the European Space Agency (ESA) in Paris. The partners developed and validated the Enhanced Spread Spectrum Aloha (E-SSA) waveform for space-based Internet of Things (IoT) and mobile telematics applications.

The technology is designed to enable satellite networks to support hundreds of devices transmitting simultaneously over the same radio-frequency channel without the performance degradation typically associated with scale.

As demand for global connectivity across mobility, logistics, agriculture, energy, and infrastructure monitoring grows, satellite networks face challenges scaling efficiently without sacrificing performance or increasing complexity. Conventional approaches rely on scheduled or collision-based access methods that can reduce usable capacity or degrade under high device density.

E-SSA waveform

The E-SSA waveform uses a different approach. Testing over a 4 MHz bandwidth demonstrated 500 concurrent device connections, about 30,000 data frames per second, and spectral efficiency of 0.8 bits per second per hertz. Testing runs confirmed performance improvements compared to existing narrowband satellite systems.

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Beyond throughput gains, the architecture reduces system complexity. Devices can transmit to passing satellites without prior registration, synchronization, or network coordination, using a preamble to alert receivers. The design reduces scheduling overhead and allows more of the allocated bandwidth to carry user data.

The approach enables deployment in remote or infrastructure-limited environments, reduces satellite payload complexity, lowers latency, and improves energy efficiency for battery-powered devices. The system has been validated in laboratory environments and through modeled and over-the-air testing using radio-frequency hardware.

The E-SSA development supports OrbitsIQ Global’s broader strategy to combine cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI)-driven network orchestration, and proprietary communications technologies into a unified connectivity platform. The company says it has developed more than 53 patents and expanded capabilities through acquisitions, including UNIO Enterprise in Munich, Germany, in October 2025, and a Poland expansion in February 2026 focused on waveform innovation and digital signal processing.

"This collaboration reflects our long-term commitment to redefining secure global connectivity," said Joe Euteneuer, CEO of OrbitsIQ Global. "E-SSA is not simply an incremental improvement; it is a structural innovation that enables satellite and terrestrial networks to operate in harmony, scaling efficiently without compromising performance. Together, our waveform development, AI-driven-switching, data routing and cybersecurity capabilities position OIQ to deliver truly resilient, ubiquitous, secured connectivity."

"By rethinking how spectrum is shared in space-based systems, we have achieved a measurable and validated improvement in efficiency and scalability making use of contemporary opportunities brought to reality by recent advancements in RF and digital hardware and signal processing," said Prof. Kabacik of Wroclaw University of Science and Technology.