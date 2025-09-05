DLR's BALIS test system crosses megawatt threshold for the first time

COLOGNE, Germany - In the BALIS project, the German Aerospace Center (Deutsches Zentrum für Luft- und Raumfahrt; DLR) is building a unique test field to develop and test components of fuel cell electric propulsion systems for vehicles with power outputs of up to 1.5 megawatts. For the first time, researchers have succeeded in operating two of the most important components – the fuel cells and the electric motor – at more than one megawatt each, DLR reports. Continue reading original article.

The Military & Aerospace Electronics take:

5 September 2025 - The German Aerospace Center (DLR) has reached a milestone in its BALIS project by successfully operating two key components, a fuel cell system and an electric motor, each at an output exceeding one megawatt. It marks the first time such high-power performance has been achieved in this context. The BALIS test facility in Empfingen was developed for the modular and flexible evaluation of propulsion components and complete powertrains, including fuel cell stacks, electric motors, hydrogen refueling systems, and control electronics.

Project leader Cornelie Bänsch said, "Integrating twelve interconnected fuel cell modules, each with more than 400 cells, presents major technical challenges in ensuring stable operation at such high outputs." She added that ongoing work will extend operating time, increase performance, and test dynamic load profiles to replicate real-world conditions.

Related: German Aerospace Center (DLR) laser clock achieves world-class accuracy

Related: DLR improves the prediction of flight characteristics for future aircraft

Related: HGermany's DLR announces expanded low-carbon flying strategy

Jamie Whitney, Senior Editor

Military + Aerospace Electronics