Toshiba and Airbus collaborate on superconducting motor for hydrogen-electric aircraft

SINGAPORE - Toshiba in Kanagawa, Japan, says that as the aviation industry works toward net-zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2050, manufacturers are exploring propulsion technologies that extend beyond sustainable aviation fuel. One such effort centers on a compact superconducting electric motor developed by Toshiba for potential use in future hydrogen-powered aircraft.

Toshiba’s prototype superconducting motor is designed to deliver 2-megawatt-class output while occupying less than one-tenth the space and weight of conventional electric motors, a key advantage for aircraft where mass, efficiency, and power density are critical. The company first presented the motor publicly in 2022.

Airbus in Toulouse, France, began collaborative research with Toshiba in 2024 to further mature and scale the technology for aerospace applications. The companies formalized their partnership at the Japan International Aerospace Expo 2024, aligning the motor development with Airbus programs focused on hydrogen propulsion and aircraft electrification.

Hydrogen future

Hydrogen-powered aircraft are being studied as a pathway to eliminating carbon emissions at the point of use. Hydrogen can be used in two primary ways for propulsion. In one approach, hydrogen is burned in modified gas turbine engines, producing thrust without carbon dioxide emissions but still generating nitrogen oxides at high temperatures. In the second approach, hydrogen is converted into electricity using fuel cells, which then power electric motors that drive propellers or fans. This fuel cell-electric architecture is considered more energy-efficient and produces no carbon dioxide or combustion-related emissions.

Toshiba’s superconducting motor is intended for fuel cell-electric propulsion systems. By operating at cryogenic temperatures, the motor eliminates electrical resistance, reducing energy losses and enabling higher power density than conventional copper-based motors. In hydrogen-electric aircraft concepts, liquefied hydrogen stored at minus 253 degrees Celsius can serve as both the energy source for fuel cells and the coolant for superconducting components, potentially reducing system complexity and overall aircraft weight.

According to the companies, the combination of hydrogen fuel cells and superconducting electric propulsion could enable longer range, higher efficiency, and lower emissions for future aircraft, particularly in regional and narrowbody segments.

Toshiba said it is also evaluating superconducting motor technology for non-aviation applications, including maritime propulsion and space systems, where high power output and reduced mass are similarly important.