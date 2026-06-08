Bellatrix and TelePIX plan VLEO Earth-observation demonstration mission

BENGALURU, India – Bellatrix Aerospace in Bengaluru, Karnataka, and South Korea-based TelePIX plan to collaborate on a satellite mission designed to operate in Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO). This orbital regime has attracted growing interest from Earth-observation companies seeking higher-resolution imagery.

The companies signed a memorandum of understanding to integrate TelePIX's optical imaging payload with a Bellatrix satellite platform. The partners said they are targeting a technology-demonstration mission in 2028.

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Lower orbits can improve imaging performance

Most Earth-observation satellites operate hundreds of kilometers above the planet. VLEO missions fly much closer to Earth, typically at altitudes where imaging systems can capture greater detail without requiring larger optical instruments.

The approach has generated interest among operators focused on environmental monitoring, mapping, infrastructure analysis, and other applications that require detailed Earth-observation data.

Flying closer to the Earth's surface can also improve data collection efficiency by reducing the distance between sensors and their observation targets.

Atmospheric drag creates operational challenges

The benefits of lower-altitude operations come with tradeoffs. Unlike traditional low-Earth-orbit missions, VLEO spacecraft encounter measurable atmospheric drag that gradually slows the vehicle and pulls it toward Earth.

Maintaining altitude requires continuous compensation, making propulsion one of the most important design considerations for satellites operating in this environment.

Engineers must also account for thermal conditions, power consumption, and long-duration reliability while operating in an orbital regime that remains relatively uncommon compared with conventional remote-sensing missions.

Propulsion technology expands VLEO opportunities

Bellatrix plans to use an air-breathing electric propulsion system that collects particles from the upper atmosphere to help sustain orbital operations. The concept is intended to reduce dependence on traditional onboard propellant and support longer operations at lower altitudes.

The companies said they will use the mission to evaluate how high-resolution imaging payloads perform in the VLEO environment as interest grows in next-generation Earth-observation architectures.