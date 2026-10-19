How materials handle higher-power directed-energy weapons

Harrison stated that matrix formation is where “scale up challenges arise in moving from simple demonstration coupons made in the laboratory to more complex geometries,” including components with significant thickness or non-planar shapes.

The matrix has to form around the reinforcing fibers without introducing flaws that undermine the properties engineers are trying to achieve.

“Manufacturing reliability/repeatability are crucial accomplishments that need to be addressed to produce CMC components that perform as expected,” Harrison said. He pointed to air bubbles in the matrix as one example of a flaw that can reduce the effective dielectric behavior of the finished component.

The reinforcing fibers can introduce another manufacturing step. Harrison said some CMC systems require coatings on individual fibers to produce the desired behavior between the fiber and the surrounding matrix. Manufacturers then have to control the thickness and quality of that coating while still maintaining the rest of the composite structure.

That adds another variable as manufacturers move from laboratory samples to larger components. A process that produces the intended properties in a small coupon has to maintain the same fiber distribution, matrix quality and coating characteristics throughout the finished part. For a component that also has to transmit electromagnetic energy, inconsistencies can affect more than its mechanical performance.

The interface can become part of the materials problem

Manufacturing a ceramic component does not end with producing the material itself. Large or complex systems may require separate pieces to be joined, coated or connected to surrounding structures, and those interfaces have to withstand many of the same conditions as the base material.

Ceramics make that particularly difficult because manufacturers cannot rely on many of the processes developed for metals.

“Joining ceramic-based materials is a 50+ year old problem,” Harrison said. “Ceramics do not melt, which means the thousands of years of human experience with metal casting and forging is not applicable.”

Some ceramic joining approaches introduce a secondary material between the pieces being connected. That material can become the limiting part of the assembly if it cannot tolerate the same temperatures as the ceramic around it.

Harrison said existing solutions “generally introduce secondary materials with lower performance (operating temperature capability) compared to the base ceramic materials.” He described ceramic joining as an active area of research.

FFF is pursuing one approach through embedded wire chemical vapor deposition, or EWCVD. Harrison said the company uses the process to form ceramic joints “with no performance-limiting contaminants.”

The finished component still depends on joints that can withstand the same operating conditions as the surrounding ceramic.

The environment adds stresses the laboratory cannot ignore

Even a component that survives the weapon's own thermal load still has to survive its operating environment. Vibration, mechanical shock, moisture and airborne contaminants can all affect materials over time. A useful parallel already exists in commercial aviation.

When teams evaluated silicon carbide-based CMCs for turbine-engine applications, airborne particles such as sand and volcanic ash created problems for the materials protecting the composites. Deposits could melt or chemically interact with those materials, contributing to pitting and erosion. Engineers have developed multilayer environmental barrier coatings to better protect the underlying ceramic from those conditions.

“Significant brainpower and effort have been devoted to devising material-focused engineered solutions,” Harrison said. “In effect, a multi-layer materials sandwich was developed with upwards of a dozen layers of different chemistries and functions.”

Similar protective approaches can address other forms of exposure. “Coatings or intentional compositional additions can be imparted to the component to slow down or strategically react with incoming moisture or oxygen, thus blunting the chemical attack,” he continued. Mechanical solutions can also help isolate materials from vibration and shock.