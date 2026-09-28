Rethinking aerospace V&V and certification with virtual and real testing

NASHUA, N.H. - Military + Aerospace Electronics cordially invites you to our editorial roundtable to learn how aerospace organizations are integrating virtual and physical testing to improve verification, validation, and certification. This free event will take place on Wednesday, 21 October at 11 a.m. Eastern and is sponsored by Dassault Systèmes.

Aerospace certification depends on extensive verification and validation, but increasingly complex programs can require large numbers of simulations and physical tests while generating significant volumes of data that must remain connected throughout development.

The webinar, titled "Virtual + Real Testing: Rethinking Aerospace V&V and Certification," will examine how engineering teams can combine simulation and real-world testing as part of an end-to-end verification, validation, and certification strategy. Panelists will discuss how hybrid testing can generate critical data earlier in the development cycle, optimize test campaigns, and help maintain a digital thread connecting virtual and physical testing activities.

The discussion will also explore the potential to reduce reliance on costly full-scale physical testing while maintaining confidence in certification, as well as challenges involving program scale, compliance, testing costs, and late-stage design changes.

The Virtual + Real (V+R) Testing approach was developed through the UKRI Smarter Testing project, a collaboration involving Dassault Systèmes, Airbus UK, the National Physical Laboratory (NPL), ZEISS, and the Centre for Modelling & Simulation (CFMS).

The panel features Matthew Whittaker, EuroNorth SIMULIA industry process consultant at Dassault Systèmes, and Chandresh Zinzuwadia, aerospace and defense industry business value consultant at Dassault Systèmes.

The webinar gives attendees the opportunity to hear directly from industry experts and learn more about the engineering trade-offs involved in integrating virtual and physical testing across the aerospace development lifecycle.

Click here to learn more and to register for this free event.