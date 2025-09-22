Uber partners with Flytrex to launch drone delivery pilot in U.S. markets

Summary points:

Uber Technologies Inc. in San Francisco is partnering with Flytrex Inc. in Tel Aviv, Israel, to integrate drone delivery into Uber Eats.

Flytrex is one of only four FAA-authorized providers for Beyond Visual Line of Sight operations and has completed more than 200,000 deliveries.

The companies aim to reduce delivery times, lower emissions, and improve last-mile logistics efficiency.

SAN FRANCISCO - Uber Technologies Inc. in San Francisco and Flytrex Inc. in Tel Aviv, Israel, announced a strategic partnership and Uber's first investment in drone delivery. The partnership will begin with Uber Eats pilot markets in the United States by the end of the year. The service combines Flytrex's autonomous drone delivery system with Uber's logistics platform to create an integrated, end-to-end delivery network designed for speed, safety, and scalability.

Uber aims to expand its multimodal delivery network beyond cars, bikes, and couriers to include sidewalk robots and drones. Flytrex, one of four drone delivery providers authorized by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) operations, brings proven technology and operational experience to the effort. The collaboration will allow consumers to receive deliveries in minutes while reducing congestion and emissions.

As part of the agreement, Uber is making its first direct investment in drone technology with Flytrex to accelerate development and deployment.

Autonomous delivery

"Autonomous technology is transforming mobility and delivery faster than ever before," said Sarfraz Maredia, president of autonomous mobility and delivery at Uber. "With Flytrex, we're entering the next chapter, bringing the speed and sustainability of drone delivery to the Uber Eats platform at scale for the first time. Together, we'll reshape how food, convenience items, and other essentials move through cities."

"The promise of autonomous vehicles is here, redefining logistics on the ground and in the air," said Noam Bardin, executive chairman of Flytrex. "Autonomous drones are the future of food delivery - fast, affordable, and hands-free. Flytrex has already delivered more than 200,000 meals to suburban households in the past three years. Partnering with Uber brings together logistics expertise with aerial innovation to build infrastructure for a future where autonomous systems seamlessly move goods through communities."