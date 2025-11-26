ESA finalizes new agreements for Ariane 6 and Vega-C launch operations

Questions and Answers:

What agreements did ESA sign? ESA signed two Launchers Exploitation Arrangements: one with Arianespace and ArianeGroup for Ariane 6, and another with Avio for Vega-C.

What do the arrangements cover? An exploitation arrangement is the operational playbook that turns a developed launcher into a routinely used, commercially and institutionally available launch service. roles and responsibilities of each launch operator and outline ESA's oversight of launcher operations from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

Which companies are involved? Arianespace, ArianeGroup, and Avio signed the new arrangements with ESA.

PARIS - The European Space Agency (ESA) signed two Launchers Exploitation Arrangements to support the long-term operation of the Ariane 6 and Vega-C launch systems from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.

ESA signed an arrangement with Arianespace in Évry-Courcouronnes, France, and ArianeGroup in Les Mureaux, France, for the exploitation of Ariane 6. A separate arrangement was signed with Avio in Colleferro, Italy for Vega-C. ESA officials said the agreements ensure Europe’s access to space and define responsibilities for launcher operations.

The new arrangements follow decisions made by the ESA Council in 2023. ESA finalized the revision of the Launchers Exploitation Declaration on 10 July 2025, and the Guiana Space Centre Agreement was signed on 23 October 2025. The new exploitation arrangements translate those directives into detailed implementation plans between ESA and the launch operators.

Related: DLR researchers test sensors and robotic systems for lunar water-ice detection

Under the agreements, ESA will monitor how each operator carries out its assigned duties. The framework details cooperation among the parties to sustain the use of ESA-developed launchers and maintain reliable access to orbit for European missions.

ESA Director General Josef Aschbacher said, "We now have two launch service operators at Europe’s Spaceport , each responsible for their launcher. This is just the start as the European launch services on offer are set to enlarge even more in the future with more actors and more choice, offering robust and diverse launch capabilities for Europe."

Giuilio Ranzo said, "Avio is excited to assume the additional responsibilities for selling and operating the Vega launch service after almost 14 years since its inaugural flight in 2012 during which Avio acted as Vega’s Technical Authority and Industrial Prime Contractor. We thank ESA for their extensive technical support and Arianespace for having established Vega as a successful launcher on the market."

David Cavaillolès said, "Today reaffirms Arianespace’s role in ensuring Europe’s autonomous access to space. Ariane 6 is the right heavy-lift solution for Europe, enabling us to deliver tailored launch services to our European customers and beyond. After the first successful 3 commercial launches, we are now ramping up the Ariane 6 cadence at high speed to generate even more launch opportunities for our customers."

ArianeGroup Chief Executive Officer Martin Sion said "Europe’s heavy-launcher Ariane 6 is back and strong with 4 launch successes in 16 months. The Launcher Exploitation Arrangement is an important milestone to continue Europe’s autonomous access to space with Ariane 6. ArianeGroup is ramping up the production of Ariane 6 to enable Arianespace to answers its institutional and private customers’ needs."