Vertical Aerospace unveils Valo eVTOL

Questions and Answers:

What is Valo and how does it differ from the VX4 prototype? Valo is Vertical Aerospace’s next-generation commercial eVTOL, featuring a more aerodynamic airframe, new wing and propeller architecture, updated materials, under-floor batteries and full certifiable redundancy. It replaces the earlier VX4 prototype and incorporates data and feedback from the company’s piloted test program.

What performance does Valo offer? The aircraft is designed to fly up to 100 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph with zero operating emissions, supported by eight electric motors and eight liquid-cooled battery packs.

When will Valo be certified and enter service? Vertical Aerospace is targeting 2028 for CAA and EASA type certification, after which Valo will enter commercial service.

BRISTOL, U.K. - Vertical Aerospace in Bristol, U.K. has unveiled Valo, a new commercial electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft that will follow the company’s VX4 prototype into service after regulatory approval.

Valo introduced what it called a redesigned, more aerodynamic airframe; an under-floor liquid-cooled battery system; new wing and propeller architecture; upgraded composite materials; and full certifiable redundancy intended to meet regulatory safety requirements at the airliner level. Vertical Aerospace said the design reflects data from its piloted prototype test program and direct input from airline and operator customers.

Valo is designed to fly up to 100 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph with zero operating emissions. The company is targeting certification in 2028 ahead of entry into commercial service. Early route applications are expected to include airport-to-city connections.

Platform perks

Vertical Aerospace said the aircraft’s premium cabin will feature four seats, panoramic windows, significant personal space, and a cockpit divider. The platform is designed to scale to six seats to support improved operator economics and lower per-passenger fares. The eVTOL airframe also supports emergency medical services, cargo use, and future defense, hybrid, and autonomous variants.

The company said Valo offers the largest luggage capacity in its class, with space for six cabin bags and six checked bags. The payload target at entry into service is 550 kilograms - about 1,200 pounds.

Vertical Aerospace plans to build seven certification aircraft in the United Kingdom to complete testing with the UK Civil Aviation Authority and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency. The company said it is nearing a full piloted transition flight with its demonstration aircraft, following earlier hover, thrustborne, and wingborne test phases.

"With the launch of Valo, Vertical moves from prototype developer to aerospace manufacturer. Valo is the aircraft that turns electric flight into a commercial reality, clean, quiet, fast, and engineered for everyday service. It marks a new dawn in transport, one that will connect people in minutes, not hours," said Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace.