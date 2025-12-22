FAA extends deadline for eVTOL and AAM integration pilot program proposals

WASHINGTON - The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has extended the proposal deadline for its electric vertical takeoff and landing and Advanced Air Mobility (AAM) Integration Pilot Program, an initiative intended to accelerate the safe introduction of next-generation aircraft into the National Airspace System (NAS). The agency notes that proposals are now due by 29 December 2025 at 3:00 p.m. ET. The FAA said no other changes to the solicitation result from the amendment.

The program seeks participation from state, local, tribal, and territorial governments working in partnership with private-sector organizations that have experience with eVTOL aircraft, advanced air mobility platforms, or enabling technologies. Proposals must describe operational concepts that can be evaluated and potentially scaled nationwide while complying with FAA safety requirements.

The initiative aligns with Executive Order 14307, issued by President Donald Trump on 6 June 2025, which directed the Department of Transportation to speed the commercialization of uncrewed and advanced aviation technologies. Data gathered through the pilot program is expected to inform future FAA approaches to certification, safety oversight, and economic integration of AAM aircraft.

Related: Eve Air Mobility selects BETA Technologies to supply electric pusher motors for eVTOL program

eVTOL future

Electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft (eVTOL) are electric-powered systems capable of vertical takeoff, hover, and efficient forward flight. The FAA views these aircraft as potential enablers of new transportation models, including urban air taxi services, regional passenger routes, cargo delivery, and emergency and medical response.

Planned demonstrations may include short-range, on-demand flights linking urban centers with ground transportation hubs, regional operations using hybrid AAM aircraft, offshore logistics missions supporting energy infrastructure, and advanced medical transport. Some projects may also evaluate automation technologies designed to enhance safety and improve integration with existing airspace users.

FAA officials said the eIPP differs from the agency’s 2017 Drone Integration Pilot Program, which emphasized geographically limited trials. The new effort is structured to prioritize projects that demonstrate broad public benefits and can be replicated across multiple jurisdictions, including applications related to workforce development, supply chain resilience, and advanced traffic management.

The FAA plans to select at least five participants, each operating under an Other Transaction Agreement that defines responsibilities, operational concepts, and data-sharing requirements. Participants will fund their own activities, while the FAA will use the resulting data to assess integration impacts and guide future policy decisions.

Safety will remain the primary evaluation criterion, and each project will be required to incorporate appropriate risk mitigation measures. The agency expects successful demonstrations to help accelerate the commercial deployment of advanced air mobility technologies and support broader modernization of U.S. transportation infrastructure.

The FAA identified Kristin Frantz as the main point of contact for the program. They can be contacted at [email protected]. Proposals must be submitted by 29 December 2025 at 3:00 p.m. ET. More information, including technical details, is available at https://sam.gov/workspace/contract/opp/a21661c37d764b12aa1f098fd4585c29/view.