Archer Aviation to integrate NVIDIA IGX Thor AI platform into future aircraft programs

LAS VEGAS - Archer Aviation Inc. in San Jose, Calif., announced plans at CES in Las Vegas to develop and deploy next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) technologies for aviation using the NVIDIA IGX Thor platform from NVIDIA Corp. in Santa Clara, Calif.

Archer said aviation is a high-impact application area for what the companies describe as physical AI, particularly for improving aircraft safety, airspace integration, and systems supporting future autonomy. The company plans to debut its NVIDIA-based integration at Hawthorne Airport in Hawthorne, Calif., which Archer recently acquired and expects to use as an operational hub for its planned Los Angeles air taxi network and as a test site for AI-enabled aviation technologies.

The companies have been working together since early 2025. Archer plans to integrate NVIDIA IGX Thor, NVIDIA’s safety-capable AI computing module, into future iterations of its aircraft programs. The platform is designed to support high-reliability, real-time onboard computing for safety-critical environments, including advanced perception, decision-making, and predictive operations.

Archer said its AI development efforts will focus on three primary areas: enhancing pilot safety and predictive awareness through real-time environmental sensing and flight-path processing; improving airspace integration by enabling more dynamic, traffic-aware routing and flight planning within existing airspace management systems; and developing autonomy-ready flight controls by pairing IGX Thor with Archer’s proprietary avionics and control software.

"CES has always been a launchpad for technologies that reshape industries, so we’re proud to announce our AI collaboration with NVIDIA here," said Adam Goldstein, Archer’s founder and CEO. "NVIDIA’s AI compute capabilities and software stack give us the foundation to accelerate toward safer, smarter aircraft systems and modernize how aviation interfaces with the world’s airspace."

Archer said initial integration of IGX Thor into its development pipeline is already underway, with broader applications expected across manufacturing, fleet operations, and pilot training. The company said the effort builds on its growing network of AI-focused partnerships.