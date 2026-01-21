Reditus Space selects PTC’s Onshape CAD platform to help its reusable spacecraft development

BOSTON - PTC Inc. in Boston announced that Reditus Space, an Atlanta-based space manufacturing company focused on providing sustainable and scalable microgravity access as a service, has selected PTC’s cloud-native Onshape computer-aided design (CAD) and product data management (PDM) platform to support development of its reusable spacecraft and associated hardware.

Reditus Space, which was introduced to PTC through the Onshape Startup Program, used the platform to move from early design concepts to flight-ready hardware. As the company prepares for its first full orbital mission, ENOS Mk1, it transitioned to Onshape Government to help meet International Traffic in Arms Regulations and Export Administration Regulations requirements while maintaining development speed.

The ENOS Mk1 mission will launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rideshare and deploy a reusable spacecraft into low Earth orbit. The vehicle is designed to host commercial payloads, remain in orbit for approximately eight weeks, and then return to Earth for recovery and reuse.

"Onshape lets us move fast," said Will Sherman, chief technology officer and co-founder of Reditus Space. "From our first day in the Startup Program, we had full access to professional-grade CAD and PDM tools without the friction of license management or IT overhead, so our teams could scale confidently with the compliance and control we needed."

"Reditus Space is transforming how aerospace teams approach orbital logistics and manufacturing," said David Katzman, executive vice president and general manager of Onshape and Arena at PTC. "Their ability to go from concept to launch-ready hardware with exceptional speed reflects the strategic advantage of cloud-native tools."

PTC said cloud-native design and data management platforms are becoming increasingly important as aerospace and defense organizations face growing pressure to innovate quickly while meeting strict security and mission-readiness requirements. By unifying design, product data, and collaboration in real time, the company said Onshape enables both emerging space companies and established defense contractors to manage complexity and regulatory compliance more effectively.

Reditus Space said the ENOS Mk1 returnable spacecraft is designed to carry payloads of up to 40 kilograms and support more than 20 flights per vehicle. The company also states the vehicle is built to survive hypersonic reentry conditions exceeding Mach 28, supporting a high-reusability mission profile.