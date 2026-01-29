Boeing projects South Asian air travel surge, nearly 3,300 new jets needed by 2044

HYDERABAD, India - Passenger air traffic in India and South Asia is expected to grow an average of 7% annually over the next 20 years, driven by a rising middle class, economic expansion, and sustained investment in airports and connectivity, Boeing said. To meet that demand, airlines in the region will need nearly 3,300 new airplanes by 2044, according to Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook (CMO) for South Asia.

Single-aisle jets are projected to account for nearly 90% of those deliveries, reflecting airlines’ focus on flexibility and capacity growth on short- and medium-haul routes. Accounting for both growth and replacement, the region’s fleet is expected to expand from 795 airplanes today to 2,925 over the next two decades.

Boeing says that domestic travel within India will underpin much of that expansion, supported by a continued shift from rail to air travel and ongoing investment in airport infrastructure.

Related: Embraer announces new Indian subsidiary

"As air travel becomes more integral to how people and goods move in India and South Asia, airlines will strengthen networks, scale fleets, and invest in services and technical personnel to support long-term growth," said Ashwin Naidu, Boeing managing director of Commercial Marketing for Eurasia and the Indian Subcontinent. "More efficient, versatile airplanes will enable robust growth opportunities for the region’s established and emerging airlines."

Boeing also projects significant growth in long-haul international travel as India expands its role as a hub for international passenger and cargo traffic. The region’s widebody fleet is expected to more than triple by 2044, enabling expanded service to markets including the Middle East, Europe, and North America.

Cargo demand is forecast to rise as well, driven by growth in high-technology manufacturing and the expanding role of e-commerce in India. Boeing estimates the South Asia fleet of new and converted freighters will grow fivefold over the next 20 years.

Related: India launches first-of-its-kind L- and S-band observation satellite for NASA-ISRO

Professionals needed

To support the expanding fleet, the region’s aviation industry is expected to require more than $195 billion in services, including maintenance, repair, and modification, digital services, and training. Boeing also forecasts demand for approximately 141,000 new aviation professionals, including about 45,000 pilots, 45,000 technicians, and 51,000 cabin crew.

According to the outlook, South Asia is the world’s fastest-growing aviation market, with air traffic growth expected to outpace regional gross domestic product growth by nearly three percentage points over the next two decades. Boeing attributes that momentum to strong economic expansion, rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and government reforms that have liberalized foreign direct investment and improved access to capital for airlines.

The market is expected to remain bifurcated, with low-cost carriers dominating domestic travel while global network carriers drive international expansion. Low-cost carriers currently account for about 68% of domestic capacity, a share Boeing expects to increase over the forecast period.

Boeing’s Commercial Market Outlook is available on the company’s website. Boeing's CMO is available here.