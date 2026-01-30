ServiceNow software to support Panasonic Avionics airline connectivity and service operations

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - ServiceNow in Santa Clara, Calif., announced an expanded relationship with Panasonic Avionics Corp. in Irvine, Calif., to consolidate customer relationship management, billing, and service operations supporting more than 300 commercial airline customers worldwide.

Under the agreement, Panasonic Avionics will deploy ServiceNow CRM and Now Assist, integrated with Aria Billing Cloud and Tenon Marketing Automation, to replace multiple legacy systems used for sales, service, marketing, and billing. The companies said the deployment is intended to provide a unified operational view across Panasonic Avionics’ global in-flight connectivity and entertainment business.

Panasonic Avionics supplies satellite connectivity, onboard networks, and digital entertainment systems installed across thousands of commercial aircraft. Managing airline contracts, service-level agreements, and fleet-wide support has required coordination across multiple standalone platforms, according to the company.

Related: Panasonic Avionics launches new Wi-Fi Portal for in-flight connectivity

ServiceNow CRM and Sales and Order Management for Telecommunications, including configure-price-quote capabilities from Logik.ai, will be used to manage sales configuration, contract terms, and order processing. The goal is to streamline the process from sales engagement through service activation and billing.

Customer support operations will use Now Assist, ServiceNow’s artificial intelligence-based capability, to manage cases, automate routine service tasks, and surface operational recommendations. According to the companies, these tools are intended to support faster issue resolution and improved coordination between service, engineering, and customer-facing teams.

The deployment includes integration with Aria Billing Cloud through the Aria Billing Studio for the ServiceNow application, enabling pricing and billing data to be managed alongside customer and service records. Tenon Marketing Automation is also being integrated to link marketing data with customer operations.

Panasonic Avionics first implemented ServiceNow Customer Service Management in 2019 to support airline self-service and issue tracking. With the expanded deployment, ServiceNow software is now being used across Panasonic Avionics’ IT, customer service, engineering, and human resources functions.

"When you're supporting hundreds of airlines and thousands of aircraft, reliability and speed are mission-critical," said Paul Fipps, president of global customer operations at ServiceNow.

Kevin Abbott, head of global IT at Panasonic Avionics, said the expanded use of ServiceNow software is intended to support airline customers while providing a scalable platform for future in-flight connectivity and engagement systems.