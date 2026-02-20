FlightSafety secures FAA nod for Citation Ascend full-flight simulator

COLUMBUS, Ohio - FlightSafety International Inc. in Columbus, Ohio, announced it has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) for what it says is the world’s first Level D full-flight simulator for the Citation Ascend business jet, to be installed at the company’s Tampa Learning Center.

The Level D full-flight simulator, the highest qualification for commercial pilot training devices, replicates the Citation Ascend cockpit and flight characteristics and is designed to support initial, recurrent, and advanced training as the aircraft enters service. Pilot training on the new simulator is scheduled to begin in February 2026.

According to the company, the simulator incorporates its VITAL 1150 image generator, designed to deliver rapid environment updates for responsive visual scene rendering. The device integrates the Garmin G5000 avionics suite with Garmin Autothrottle functionality and models the Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545D engines. The simulator also features 60-inch electric motion and steep-approach capability to support specialized operational training.

"The Citation Ascend simulator represents FSI’s commitment to anticipating industry needs and scaling training capacity as fleets grow," said Ben Carter, executive vice president of learning center operations at FlightSafety International. "The latest FAA approval in Tampa allows us to better serve Citation pilots and operators with high-fidelity, ultra-realistic training."

Aircraft avionics

The Citation Ascend flight deck is equipped with the Garmin G5000 avionics suite, which includes three 14-inch high-resolution displays with split-screen capability and dual flight management systems. Autothrottle technology is designed to reduce pilot workload and provide flight-envelope protection, while synthetic vision renders terrain and obstacle data to enhance situational awareness. The cockpit also supports satellite communications for cockpit voice and data, as well as advanced weather detection and avoidance systems. Operators can optionally equip a second Iridium data radio and controller-pilot data link communications capability for more direct routing between North America and Europe.

The aircraft is powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW545D engines, offering increased thrust and improved fuel efficiency compared with earlier models. The Citation Ascend has a maximum cruise speed of 441 knots true airspeed, a range of 1,940 nautical miles, and a full-fuel payload of 900 pounds. An unattended Honeywell RE100XL auxiliary power unit with automated self-management and bleed leak detection is designed to enable efficient cabin conditioning and ground operations.

With the addition of the Citation Ascend device, the company said it now supports more than 70 Textron Aviation simulators and 50 courses worldwide for pilots and maintenance technicians.