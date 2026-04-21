Boeing targets higher satellite output with new Resolute platform

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. – Boeing, headquartered in Virginia, and its California-based subsidiary Millennium Space Systems are stepping up satellite production as demand continues to build across defense and commercial programs. The companies are focusing on higher-rate output and more standardized components to move spacecraft into orbit more quickly.

As part of this effort, Boeing and Millennium introduced Resolute, a mid-class satellite platform aimed at missions that fall between small spacecraft and more complex, large satellite programs. The technology uses flight-proven avionics and shared hardware already in use across Millennium’s existing systems.

Boeing is targeting 26 satellite deliveries in 2026 as it ramps up output across its space portfolio.

“We’re aligning our space business to meet a market that is moving faster and asking for more flexibility,” said Kay Sears, vice president and general manager of Boeing Space, Intelligence & Weapons Systems. “That means increasing production throughput, broadening the portfolio and giving customers more options for how they field and scale capability over time.”

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Expanding production

Millennium is also scaling its manufacturing capacity to address a growing backlog and a broader mix of mission requirements. The company said its model supports higher output while allowing tailored spacecraft for specific applications.

Tony Gingiss, CEO of Millennium Space Systems, said the companies are building the capacity and common design approach needed to support more demanding missions.