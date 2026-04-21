GE Aerospace to support Tejas engine depot for IAF

NEW DELHI – Ohio-based GE Aerospace will support the Indian Air Force in establishing a domestic depot facility for F404-IN20 engines that power the Tejas light combat aircraft. The move is expected to reduce turnaround times by bringing engine sustainment closer to the fleet.

The Indian Air Force will own and manage the site, while GE Aerospace provides technical assistance, training, and access to parts and specialized equipment.

The F404-IN20 is part of GE’s F404 turbofan family and is tailored to the Tejas, a lightweight, single-engine fighter developed in India for agility and flexible mission use. Variants of the F404 power U.S. platforms, including the Boeing F/A-18 Hornet and the T-7A Red Hawk trainer.

The depot will handle tasks such as maintaining turbine sections, managing thermal stresses, and ensuring performance across repeated operating cycles.

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Supporting fleet readiness

GE said the effort builds on its broader footprint in India. The company has trained nearly 150 engineers through a two-year development program and supported more than 5,000 manufacturing workers through initiatives at its Pune facility.

“Through the upcoming depot facility, we will support the availability of the F404-IN20 engines for the Indian Air Force, ensuring they have ready access to cutting-edge technology to power their defense needs,” said Rita Flaherty, Vice President of Sales and Business Development for Defense & Systems at GE Aerospace.