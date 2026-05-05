Embraer Praetor 600E earns triple certification as cabin and avionics updates take shape

Embraer’s Praetor 600E has secured ANAC, FAA, and EASA certification, adding updated cabin technology and avionics to support global operations.
May 5, 2026
2 min read

Key Highlights

  • The Praetor 600E received certification from Brazil, the US, and Europe, enabling global operations.
  • The aircraft features a redesigned cabin with a Smart Window interface supporting media, video conferencing, and exterior views.
  • It offers an intercontinental range of over 4,000 nautical miles, suitable for nonstop flights between major business hubs.
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MELBOURNE, Fla. – Brazil-based Embraer’s Praetor 600E has received certification from regulators in Brazil, the United States, and Europe, clearing the aircraft for operation across major global markets.

ANAC, FAA, and EASA approvals follow the jet’s introduction earlier this year and mark a key step toward entry into service. The certification confirms compliance with safety and performance requirements while positioning the aircraft for international deployment.

The Praetor 600E introduces a redesigned cabin centered on updated seating and a new cabin management system. A large-format touchscreen, referred to as the Smart Window, serves as a central interface for onboard controls and media. The display supports video conferencing, content streaming, and live exterior views using externally mounted cameras. The layout allows the cabin to shift between work and leisure use.

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Flight systems and performance

The aircraft offers an intercontinental range of just over 4,000 nautical miles, supporting nonstop routes between major business hubs. Its avionics suite includes fly-by-wire controls with turbulence mitigation and vision and runway awareness systems. These systems improve situational awareness and reduce pilot workload.

Embraer plans to bring the Praetor 600E into service later this decade, with deliveries expected to begin in 2029. A smaller variant, the Praetor 500E, is still undergoing certification and is expected to follow on a similar timeline.

“Since announcing the aircraft in February, new customer sales and market feedback have been exceptionally strong,” said Michael Amalfitano, President and CEO of Embraer Executive Jets. “This triple certification is a clear validation of Embraer’s engineering excellence and accelerates our path to entry into service for customers worldwide.”

 

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Samantha McGrail

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