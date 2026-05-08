Honeywell and Vertical Aerospace advance VX4 flight control and aircraft management systems

LONDON – Vertical Aerospace in Bristol, U.K., is expanding its partnership with Honeywell as the companies continue work on flight-critical systems for the VX4 electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft.

The agreement focuses on two core areas of the aircraft: the flight control system and the aircraft management system. Both are central to how the VX4 handles flight commands, maintains stability, and manages onboard operations during flight.

Related: Vertical Aerospace completes tiltrotor eVTOL transition flight with fly-by-wire control

Flight controls and cockpit integration

Honeywell’s fly-by-wire system replaces conventional mechanical linkages with electronic controls that translate pilot commands into digital signals. Software then adjusts control surfaces and propulsion responses in real time, reducing workload while maintaining controlled flight across changing conditions.

The aircraft management system combines cockpit displays, onboard software, and connectivity tools into a single operating environment. This architecture allows navigation and system information to move through one integrated platform rather than separate subsystems.

Inceptors and pilot interaction

Vertical also selected new Honeywell inceptors for the production aircraft. These hand controllers send commands directly to the flight control computer rather than through mechanical interfaces.

The inceptors are designed to support more precise control inputs while reducing hardware size and weight inside the cockpit. Honeywell said the system is intended to integrate with the VX4’s compact fly-by-wire architecture.

Certification and testing

The companies are developing the systems to meet civil aviation safety requirements associated with commercial transport aircraft. Testing and certification work will continue as the VX4 program moves toward production and expanded flight operations.

“As we accelerate toward global certification and scalable production, Honeywell’s aerospace expertise and proven track record in flight-critical systems make it the ideal partner for this next phase,” said Stuart Simpson, CEO of Vertical Aerospace. “By integrating production-ready technologies, we’re helping build an aircraft that meets the highest safety standards in aviation, solidifying its certifiability and exportability across global markets.”