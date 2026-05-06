Vertical Aerospace completes tiltrotor eVTOL transition flight with fly-by-wire control

LONDON – Vertical Aerospace in Bristol, U.K., has flown its tiltrotor electric aircraft through a full transition sequence.

The test runs the aircraft through the key phases required for real-world use, shifting from rotor-driven lift at takeoff to wing-supported flight in cruise before returning to a vertical landing.

Related: Vertical Aerospace unveils Valo eVTOL

Managing lift through transition

At low speeds, lift comes from the rotors. As forward motion increases, the wing begins to carry more of the load. This shift allows the vehicle to rely less on vertical thrust during cruise.

During descent, the aircraft transitions back to rotor-driven lift as forward speed decreases. Lower airspeeds reduce aerodynamic effectiveness, requiring more precise control near the ground.

A fly-by-wire system manages these changes by adjusting thrust, rotor position, and control surfaces based on pilot input. It coordinates these elements in real time to maintain controlled flight through each phase.

Tiltrotor configurations require propulsion hardware to operate across different flight regimes, from vertical lift to forward thrust. This dual role introduces tradeoffs in power distribution and rotor performance.

Testing and next steps

The flight took place under regulatory supervision, allowing engineers to collect data needed for certification. With the transition sequence now demonstrated, further testing will focus on repeatability, system tuning, and performance across a wider range of operating conditions.

“This is now the most significant technical milestone in our history,” said Stuart Simpson, CEO, Vertical Aerospace. “Full piloted transition is the most critical and complex challenge in eVTOL development, and we’ve achieved it under more rigorous regulatory oversight than anyone in the category. We’re not just participating in this industry - we are helping to define it.”