NRO selects EarthDaily for commercial multispectral Earth observation support

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. – The National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) selected EarthDaily Analytics in Minnesota to provide commercial multispectral satellite imagery and remote sensing support under the agency’s Strategic Commercial Enhancements program.

The effort reflects a broader shift toward incorporating commercially operated Earth observation systems into government intelligence and monitoring workflows. Rather than relying solely on dedicated national assets, agencies are increasingly evaluating how commercial constellations can supplement collection capacity and shorten response timelines.

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Multispectral sensing and change detection

EarthDaily’s constellation is designed to capture imagery across 22 spectral bands. This allows analysts to detect variations in land, vegetation, water, and built environments that may not appear in standard optical imagery.

Different spectral wavelengths interact with materials in distinct ways. By collecting data beyond the visible spectrum, multispectral systems can identify surface changes, thermal variation, and atmospheric effects across large geographic areas.

The company said its satellites are designed for repeat global coverage. This supports time-based analysis across multiple collection periods, an approach used in environmental monitoring and geospatial intelligence applications.

Commercial imagery and government integration

Under the agreement, EarthDaily will support tasking, collection, and data delivery activities tied to NRO evaluation efforts. The work will also examine how commercial imaging systems integrate into larger intelligence and remote sensing architectures.

Additional satellites remain scheduled for launch throughout 2026. EarthDaily expects the network to reach full operational capability later this year.

“This selection reflects a broader shift toward integrating commercially available, high-quality Earth observation data into operational decision-making,” said Eric von Eckartsberg, Chief Revenue Officer at EarthDaily. “Our focus is on delivering consistent, trusted measurement that enables faster, more confident decisions in complex environments.”