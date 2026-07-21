Garmin expands PRIME avionics with G2000 flight deck

OLATHE, Kan. — Kansas-based Garmin has introduced the G2000 PRIME integrated flight deck, extending its PRIME avionics platform to high-performance Class I and II piston and electric aircraft.

The system builds on technology developed for Garmin's G3000 PRIME flight deck for turbine aircraft, adapting the architecture for a different segment of general aviation. The company said the flight deck combines touchscreen displays, expanded computing capability, flight management tools, and aircraft connectivity that minimizes pilot workload and improves situational awareness.

"G2000 PRIME delivers on that demand with a premium flight deck experience designed to help simplify operations, enhance situational awareness and support advanced safety-enhancing technologies," said Phil Straub, executive vice president and managing director of aviation at Garmin.

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Touchscreen displays and flight management

The flight deck uses 14-inch touchscreen primary displays alongside 7-inch secondary displays that manage avionics functions. The secondary displays can also serve as standby flight instruments in some aircraft configurations. Garmin said the system includes faster multi-core processors and a high-speed data network to boost responsiveness and support more demanding software applications.

Pilots can customize display layouts, access navigation, weather, traffic, and chart information, and manage multiple display windows from a single controller. The system also recognizes simultaneous touch inputs, allowing both pilots to interact with the same display while supporting more precise inputs during flight.

Garmin also updated the flight management system with tools to streamline cockpit operations. A Modified Flight Plan feature lets pilots compare proposed route changes before accepting them, while the Emergency Return function enables predeparture setup for certain emergencies shortly after takeoff.

Electronic checklists linked to the crew alerting system can automatically open relevant procedures when alerts appear and indicate when some checklist items have been completed.

Safety technologies and aircraft connectivity

The G2000 PRIME platform supports Garmin's portfolio of flight safety technologies, including Garmin Autoland, which can land an aircraft during certain emergencies when the pilot is unable to continue flying. Other available capabilities include Smart Glide, Electronic Stability Protection, Emergency Descent Mode, Garmin Autothrottle, and 3D SafeTaxi.

The flight deck also integrates with Garmin's PlaneSync connected aircraft management system. PlaneSync can automatically update avionics databases, synchronize flight plans, and allow owners and operators to monitor aircraft status remotely through the Garmin Pilot app while the aircraft is on the ground.

Garmin said aircraft manufacturers will announce the first models equipped with the G2000 PRIME flight deck.