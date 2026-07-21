H4 Marseille Fos signs long-term EDF power agreement for France e-SAF plant

MARSEILLE, France — H4 Marseille Fos has signed a long-term agreement with EDF to supply most of the electricity needed for its planned sustainable aviation fuel (e-SAF) plant. This move will provide a key piece of infrastructure as the project moves toward a final investment decision.

The agreement combines electricity generated from France's nuclear fleet with renewable energy purchased through power purchase agreements (PPAs). H4 Marseille Fos, a joint venture between Hy2gen France and H2V, said the arrangement will support production at the Fos-sur-Mer facility beginning in 2032.

The companies also signed a 10-year nuclear power supply agreement, known as a Contrat d'Allocation de Production Nucléaire (CAPN). According to the partners, it is EDF's first CAPN agreement with a hydrogen and synthetic fuel producer.

Developers said securing a long-term electricity supply addresses one of the highest operating costs for e-SAF production while providing greater certainty ahead of the project's planned final investment decision in 2028.

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Power supply supports e-SAF production

The planned facility is expected to produce 75,000 metric tons of e-SAF annually using a methanol-to-jet process. The companies estimate the fuel could lessen lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 84% compared with conventional jet fuel, avoiding about 240,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide-equivalent emissions each year.

The project aims to support the European Union's ReFuelEU Aviation initiative while aligning with France's national hydrogen strategy.H4 Marseille Fos said the facility represents about €1.6 billion in planned investment and is expected to create 165 direct jobs.

The undertaking is also designed to process imported e-methanol into aviation fuel. Developers said the facility could strengthen Europe's sustainable fuel supply by converting imported renewable methanol into e-SAF.

Low-carbon electricity plays a regulatory role

Electricity accounts for roughly one-third of e-SAF production costs, making a long-term power supply critical to the project's viability.

The electricity mix also supports compliance with European rules governing renewable fuels of non-biological origin (RFNBOs). Developers said France's low-carbon electric grid, combined with renewable power purchase agreements, helps the project meet EU requirements for producing the hydrogen used in e-SAF.

Under the agreement, EDF will provide approximately 150 megawatts of nuclear-generated electricity for 10 years beginning in 2032. H4 Marseille Fos estimates the facility will require about 2.8 terawatt-hours of electricity annually.

Alexis Martinez, managing director of H2V and project director for H4 Marseille Fos, said the agreement secures a notable portion of the project's electricity costs and provides greater certainty ahead of the planned investment decision.