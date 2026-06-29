DLR breaks ground on European GOVSATCOM hub for secure satellite communications

COLOGNE, Germany – The German Aerospace Center (DLR) has broken ground on a European hub for secure government satellite communications. This project is designed to strengthen communications resilience for authorities and emergency responders during crises.

The GOVSATCOM (Governmental Satellite Communications) Hub, located at DLR's Cologne campus, will connect government users with secure satellite communications services when terrestrial networks are unavailable, disrupted, or overloaded. The facility will serve as one of two central hubs supporting the European Union's government satellite communications infrastructure.

"Europe must be able to rely on communication systems that remain operational even when terrestrial networks are disrupted," said Anke Kaysser-Pyzalla, chair of the DLR Executive Board. She said the project reinforces DLR's role in developing a sovereign and resilient European space infrastructure and expands collaboration among government, industry, and research organizations.

The new facility will support a "pooling and sharing" model that connects satellite service providers with government users, improving access to secure communications for sensitive missions.

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Part of Europe's satellite communications strategy

The project stems from an agreement between Germany's Federal Ministry of Research, Technology, and Space and the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, which is investing up to 50 million euros. The Cologne site will support the European Union's GOVSATCOM program and eventually integrate with the IRIS² (Infrastructure for Resilience, Interconnectivity and Security by Satellite) constellation.

Officials said the hub will provide secure satellite communications for governments and emergency responders during crises and other critical missions. The European Union Agency for the Space Programme (EUSPA) will oversee hub operations.

The EU is also developing the IRIS² satellite constellation to provide secure communications, including in areas without terrestrial network coverage. Future IRIS² services are expected to be delivered through the Cologne hub.