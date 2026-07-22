VÆRIDION selects Drive System Design for Microliner propulsion system

FARNBOROUGH, England — VÆRIDION in Munich, Germany, has selected Drive System Design (DSD) to manufacture and test the propeller drive system for its all-electric Microliner aircraft. This move advances the program toward full-scale ground testing, first flight, and certification.

Announced at the Farnborough International Airshow, the agreement moves the propulsion system from concept development into detailed engineering. DSD will supply the first "Blue Label" propeller drive system hardware and becomes the third supplier supporting VÆRIDION's Electric Propulsion Unit, joining MT-Propeller and Evolito.

Related: Garmin expands PRIME avionics with G2000 flight deck

Propulsion architecture combines two electric motors

The nine-seat Microliner uses VÆRIDION's proprietary multi-engine, single-propeller propulsion architecture. Two independent electric motors deliver power through a shared transmission.

If one motor loses power, an integrated clutch automatically disconnects it, allowing the remaining motor to continue driving the propeller. DSD will develop the propeller drive unit, motor support structure, driveshaft, clutch, and oil system. The company will also oversee component optimization and integration testing.

Hardware will support Copper Bird testing

DSD will complete the program in two phases. The first supports VÆRIDION's preliminary design review, while the second delivers tested hardware for integration into the company's full-scale Copper Bird ground-test platform at Oberpfaffenhofen Airport in Germany.

Before delivery, the hardware will undergo functional testing at DSD's U.K. facilities to evaluate rotational performance, lubrication, sealing, and governor operation. Engineers will then integrate it with two electric motors on the Copper Bird test platform to validate the complete propulsion system before flight testing.

VÆRIDION first demonstrated the propulsion architecture at 20% scale in 2024 and completed its preliminary design review in 2026. The company is now preparing the system for Copper Bird testing.

DSD brings aerospace transmission experience

VÆRIDION selected DSD for its experience developing aerospace transmission systems and electric propulsion technologies, including helicopter rotor gearboxes and propeller drive systems for electric aircraft.

"The propeller drive system is the critical link within our proprietary propulsion configuration, and DSD is the ideal partner to help us mature it," said Markus Kochs-Kämper, chief technology officer at VÆRIDION. "Its proven aerospace transmission expertise and in-house capabilities will help accelerate validation as we progress toward Copper Bird testing and first flight."