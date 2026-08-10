Why trial-and-error is no longer enough for aerospace design

NASHUA, N.H. — Every aircraft, satellite, rocket, and drone begins with the same question: What will this design actually do once it leaves the computer screen? For decades, engineers have answered that question by running simulations, making adjustments, and starting the process again. That cycle still sits at the forefront of aerospace development today. Engineers rarely expect the first design to be the best one.

The challenge is that modern aerospace systems have become much more complicated than the tools and timelines many companies have traditionally used to evaluate them. Instead of finding one solution, they often need to compare thousands before building physical hardware.

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Iteration has always been part of engineering

Computational fluid dynamics (CFD), structural analysis, and other engineering tools use computer models to predict how a design will perform before engineers build it. That process saves time and lowers development costs. It also gives engineers the confidence to identify problems before they become expensive to fix.

The approach works well, but it comes with a practical limit. Every simulation takes time, and every new design adds another round of analysis. Eventually, engineers have to stop exploring new ideas and choose one to build. It's easy to assume faster computers solve that problem. In many cases, they don't.

Modern teams already have access to high-performance computing systems capable of solving extremely complex physics problems. The larger challenge is deciding which designs deserve those resources.

Imagine an engineer working on a drone propeller. Changing the twist of the blade affects efficiency. Adjusting its width changes lift. Modifying its shape influences airflow, vibration, structural loads, and manufacturing requirements. Even small geometric changes can produce different results.

Those possibilities multiply quickly. Testing every combination isn't realistic, so engineers narrow the field and evaluate only a small fraction of the designs they could potentially build. Some promising concepts never make it into a simulation at all.

Design-space exploration changes the question

Instead of asking whether a single design performs well, newer engineering tools ask a different question:

Out of thousands of possible designs, which ones deserve closer attention?

That's the idea behind design-space exploration. Rather than evaluating one option after another, newer optimization platforms use AI, advanced algorithms, high-performance computing, and, in some cases, quantum-inspired methods to look at many potential solutions at once.

The goal is to help engineers spend less time searching for promising designs and more time improving them. Companies still rely on physics-based simulation and engineers still review the results. What's changing is how many options they can realistically explore before making a decision.

UAVs show why the approach matters

Drone development highlights the challenge particularly well. A propeller may look simple, but every section of the blade influences how the aircraft performs. Aerodynamics, structural strength, efficiency, noise, manufacturing constraints, and payload requirements all interact with one another.

Optimizing one characteristic can negatively affect performance somewhere else. That's one reason companies continue looking for ways to evaluate more design possibilities early in development.

Recently, drone manufacturer Modovolo said it used quantum-inspired simulation software from BQP to speed development of new 3D-printed propellers. Instead of repeatedly running small batches of simulations, the company used the platform to explore a much larger range of blade geometries before selecting designs for physical testing.

While the collaboration focused on UAVs, the underlying challenge extends across aerospace. Aircraft manufacturers, spacecraft developers, engine companies, and defense contractors all face similar tradeoffs as systems become more capable and engineering requirements become more demanding.

Digital engineering continues to evolve

The aerospace industry has steadily shifted toward digital development over the past decade. Engineers now rely on digital models to assess performance earlier in a program, connect design teams through shared engineering environments, and identify problems before production begins. Many companies also connect those models across design, manufacturing, testing, and maintenance so teams can work from the same engineering data throughout a program.

Expanding design-space exploration fits naturally into that trend. Rather than shortening a single simulation by a few minutes, companies are looking for ways to make better design decisions throughout the entire development process. That can limit costly redesigns and help teams move from software to physical testing with greater confidence.

Trial and error isn't disappearing from aerospace engineering. In fact, it remains one of the most effective ways to refine a design. What's changing is the scale.

Instead of exploring a handful of possibilities, engineers are beginning to evaluate thousands. As aircraft and spacecraft continue growing more complex, that ability may become just as valuable as faster processors or more powerful simulation software.