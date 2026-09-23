Terrestrial Energy to supply nuclear technology for Army power project

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Terrestrial Energy Inc. in Charlotte, N.C., will supply advanced nuclear reactor technology for a power generation project that Ameresco Inc. is developing at the U.S. Army's Aberdeen Proving Ground (APG) in Maryland.

The project will combine natural gas and advanced nuclear generation in phases. Ameresco plans to provide electricity to the regional power market while improving the installation's ability to maintain a reliable power supply.

The Army selected Ameresco through a competitive process under its Strategic Capital Initiatives program. Terrestrial Energy will support the project with its Integral Molten Salt Reactor (IMSR) Plant design.

“Terrestrial Energy is excited to be partnering with Ameresco to support the U.S. Army’s Strategic Capital Initiatives to build advanced energy resilience at one of the country’s most critical research and testing installations,” said Simon Irish, CEO of Terrestrial Energy. “This project is expected to deliver resilient power supply and support the nation’s energy security policy objectives.”

Related: Chariot wins $7.6 million DIU contract for Army tactical power systems

Aberdeen project follows earlier nuclear partnership

Terrestrial Energy and Ameresco announced a broader collaboration in June 2025 to identify U.S. sites suitable for IMSR Plant projects. The Aberdeen development follows that agreement. The announcement did not specify a construction schedule or an expected operating date for the nuclear portion of the project.

“We are excited to advance this critical project at Aberdeen Proving Ground and support the U.S. Army’s efforts to strengthen long-term energy resilience and security,” said Nicole Bulgarino, co-president of Ameresco. “Ameresco is pleased to partner with Terrestrial Energy as we work together to bring forward innovative, reliable power solutions that can help meet the evolving energy needs of the U.S. Army.”

Molten salt reactor supplies electricity and industrial heat

Terrestrial Energy's IMSR Plant uses a molten salt reactor design to produce electricity and high-temperature heat for industrial applications.

Unlike conventional pressurized-water reactors, the IMSR design uses molten salt as its coolant and operates at low pressure. The company says the combination of high operating temperatures and low pressure supports the reactor's safety characteristics.

The IMSR Plant has a nominal electrical output of 390 megawatts. Terrestrial Energy says it can configure the output to meet the power requirements of individual sites.

The company is developing the plant with a modular architecture intended to speed up on-site construction. Its proposed applications extend beyond military installations to industrial facilities and other sites with substantial electricity and heat requirements.

The IMSR Plant is designed to use standard-assay low-enriched uranium containing less than 5% uranium-235. That fuel specification would allow the reactor to draw on established commercial nuclear fuel supply chains rather than requiring the higher-enrichment fuel used by some other advanced reactor designs.

Terrestrial Energy is working with regulators, suppliers and project partners as it pursues deployment of its first IMSR plants in the United States in the early 2030s.