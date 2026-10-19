BlackSky expands HEO partnership for satellite imaging with Gen-3 technology

HERNDON, Va. — BlackSky Technology has signed a seven-figure annual contract extension with HEO to expand automated imaging of satellites and other objects in orbit. The agreement adds access to BlackSky's next-generation Gen-3 satellites, allowing HEO to provide higher-resolution imagery for space domain awareness missions.

BlackSky and HEO began working together in 2024 under a short-term, six-figure pilot agreement. The renewed contract marks the partnership's third year and supports defense, intelligence and commercial customers.

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Expanding satellite imaging capabilities

The agreement gives HEO access to BlackSky's Gen-2 and Gen-3 satellite constellations for non-Earth imaging (NEI), which involves using satellites to capture images of other objects in space rather than the Earth's surface.

BlackSky's Gen-2 satellites provide frequent imaging opportunities, while its Gen-3 satellites offer higher-resolution imagery. Combining the two allows HEO to collect more detailed observations of spacecraft and other objects in orbit.

HEO uses its own software and imaging algorithms to direct imaging requests and analyze the resulting data. Access to BlackSky's broader constellation lets the company expand those activities without requiring dedicated spacecraft for each inspection.

BlackSky also plans to use available imaging capacity across its constellation for these missions while continuing its primary Earth observation operations.

"Our expanded partnership with HEO reflects the rapid evolution of non-Earth imagery from a specialized proof-of-concept into a critical component of mainstream space domain awareness," said Brian O'Toole, CEO of BlackSky.

Automated monitoring of objects in orbit

The companies first integrated BlackSky's satellite constellation into the HEO Inspect platform in 2024. Since then, they have developed an automated process that connects imaging requests with data collection, delivery and analysis. Through HEO Inspect, defense and commercial operators can request observations and receive analytical reports about spacecraft and other orbital objects.