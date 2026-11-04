Airbus brings digital pilot training tools Into Skywise portfolio

TOULOUSE, France — Airbus is moving three of its digital pilot training products into the Skywise portfolio: MATe Suite, Virtual Procedure Trainer (VPT) and Flight eLearning.

The company announced the change on Nov. 2 as part of a broader reorganization of its digital services business. Airbus combined Navblue and Skywise Digital Solutions into a single Skywise business earlier this year.

Related: Airbus forms unified Skywise subsidiary to unify data analytics and flight operations software

How will pilots access the training tools?

Skywise is deploying a hosting platform so training managers and operators can register users and control access to the software. The company says the transition won't interrupt customers' ongoing training programs.

What does the MATe Suite offer?

The Skywise MATe Suite provides cloud-based ground training for the Airbus A320, A330 and A350 aircraft families. Pilots can work through aircraft systems lessons at their own pace using interactive 3D models of the cockpit. The software includes modules covering aircraft engines, system configurations and differences between aircraft models.

Trainees can also complete examinations and receive certificates when they finish assigned coursework. Because the lessons are available remotely, pilots can study aircraft systems before attending scheduled simulator sessions.

How does the Virtual Procedure Trainer work?

The Virtual Procedure Trainer recreates aircraft controls, including switches, levers and instrument panels, and guides users through standard operating procedures and abnormal situations. This means pilots can practice cockpit procedures on tablets and in virtual reality before even entering a flight simulator.

A virtual instructor provides different levels of assistance as pilots work through procedures. The program also includes aircraft walkarounds and exercises that ask trainees to identify defects.

Pilots can switch between tablet and virtual reality versions to prepare for training sessions or review procedures afterward.