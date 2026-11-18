COLOGNE, Germany — The European Space Agency's (ESA) Hera spacecraft has returned its first close-up images of the asteroid system Didymos and Dimorphos, giving researchers a closer look at the site of NASA's 2022 asteroid deflection experiment.

The spacecraft captured the images using its Asteroid Framing Camera (AFC), a system for which the German Aerospace Center (DLR) leads scientific research. Hera will use the cameras to study both asteroids and investigate how NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission affected their surfaces.

The mission aims to help researchers understand whether deliberately striking an asteroid is a reliable way to change its course if one threatens Earth.

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What do Hera's first images show?

Hera captured its first close-up image from approximately 60 kilometers away. The image shows Didymos, which measures about 780 meters across, while its smaller companion, Dimorphos, is mostly hidden in shadow.

A second image, taken from 56 kilometers away, reveals large boulders, smoother terrain and a sharp ridge along Didymos' equator. It also captures a side of the asteroid that NASA's DART spacecraft could not observe before striking Dimorphos. Researchers will look at whether some of the surface features formed naturally or resulted from material thrown into space during the collision.

Didymos rotates approximately once every 2.2 hours. Scientists believe its rapid rotation may cause loose material to move toward the equator, potentially contributing to the ridge visible in the images.

How will Hera investigate the DART impact?

In September 2022, NASA deliberately crashed its DART spacecraft into Dimorphos at approximately 6.1 kilometers per second. The collision shortened the smaller asteroid's orbit around Didymos by roughly 33 minutes, demonstrating that a spacecraft could change an asteroid's motion.

Hera will spend at least six months examining the two asteroids to better understand the physical effects of that collision. Its two AFC cameras will photograph and map their surfaces, so researchers can develop three-dimensional models and study changes in their shapes and structures.

The spacecraft will also deploy two small CubeSats to collect additional measurements at close range. The probes may eventually attempt to land on the asteroids.

What comes next for the mission?

ESA plans to release more detailed images of Didymos and Dimorphos on Nov. 25. Researchers will then continue examining the asteroids' surfaces and internal structures, using the findings to understand how effectively future missions could redirect a potentially hazardous object.

DLR leads scientific work involving Hera's camera system, while the German Space Agency at DLR coordinates Germany's contributions to the mission.