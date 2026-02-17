AccelerComm supplies 5G physical layer for Airbus UpNext SpaceRAN demonstrator

SOUTHAMPTON, U.K. - AccelerComm in Southampton, U.K., announced it is supplying 5G physical layer technology for the Airbus UpNext SpaceRAN demonstrator, a project intended to explore advanced 5G Non-Terrestrial Network capabilities and standardized global connectivity from orbit.

Airbus UpNext, a subsidiary of Airbus in Toulouse, France, is developing SpaceRAN to demonstrate how 5G technology can extend beyond terrestrial infrastructure to deliver interoperable, standardized, and globally available connectivity for commercial, defense, and government users.

Unlike conventional satellite architectures that primarily relay signals to ground stations, the SpaceRAN demonstrator is designed to process and manage 5G signals directly onboard software-defined satellites. The approach is intended to enable full 5G base station functionality in space.

Space 5G

AccelerComm is providing a space-qualified 5G physical layer, or PHY, solution to support onboard communications signal processing. The company says its technology is engineered to operate within satellite size, weight, and power constraints while maintaining high throughput, low latency, and compliance with 3GPP 5G standards.

According to AccelerComm, its hardware acceleration architecture can increase satellite throughput by as much as ten times compared with software-only implementations, potentially improving overall constellation capacity and economics.

AccelerComm is working with Airbus UpNext to integrate the PHY solution into the SpaceRAN platform to support ground-based testing and planned in-orbit validation of 5G NTN functionality. The effort is intended to demonstrate more efficient network management, improved routing, and new forms of direct connectivity between user devices and satellites.

"We are delighted to be collaborating with Airbus UpNext on this new demonstrator, which represents a major step forward in the evolution of standardized 5G connectivity beyond terrestrial networks," said David Helfgott, CEO of AccelerComm. "AccelerComm’s role in this program reflects our deep expertise in delivering high-performance, space-qualified 5G physical layer technology, already deployed on a large number of operational communication satellites. By delivering 5G processing in orbit, we are helping to lay the foundations for interoperable, non-proprietary satellite networks that integrate seamlessly with terrestrial infrastructure."

SpaceRAN was developed as part of the Air5G initiative and is supported by the French government through the France 2030 investment plan. The demonstrator is expected to help inform future 5G NTN standards development, including work toward 6G, and support lower-cost orbital data transmission.

Airbus has assembled a consortium of partners for the SpaceRAN demonstrator, including Aalyria, AccelerComm, CesiumAstro, Deutsche Telekom, Eutelsat, the Industrial Technology Research Institute, Keysight Technologies, Onati, Radisys, Sener, and ST Engineering iDirect.